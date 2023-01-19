SEASONED CONTENT & SALES EXECUTIVE ALEX GARCIA JOINS GET ME OUT PRODUCTIONS

Alex Garcia

Mr. Garcia To Lead Sales, Acquisitions, and Development for Unscripted Production Company Behind Reality Series Men of West Hollywood

The sum total of Alex’s industry experience, steady guidance, creativity and enthusiasm for outstanding content forms an incredible addition to the Get Me Out Productions team.” — Hali Anastopoulo and Akim Anastopoulo

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get Me Out Productions, the international production company best-known for innovative and unconventional unscripted content including the reality series Men of West Hollywood, today announced that entertainment business leader Alex Garcia has joined the company as SVP of Development and Content Licensing.

Mr. Garcia, who has held leadership roles across filmed entertainment, music, and audio at the likes of Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Music Group, and Entravision Communications, is leading development, acquisition and sales efforts. He is focused on the continued growth of Get Me Out’s unscripted content pipeline, ranging from reality docuseries to documentary and premium scripted serial projects, while building out a scripted division within the company. Part of Mr. Garcia’s mandate is also the domestic and international expansion of the successful Men of West Hollywood format, employing his extensive industry network across the Americas. The much-talked-about series, which premiered on Crackle in early 2022, proved to be something different than the Crackle audience had ever experienced and finished January as one of the streaming platform’s most popular original series, and #1 in social media engagement, for month of launch.

“The sum total of Alex’s industry experience, steady guidance, creativity and enthusiasm for outstanding content forms an incredible addition to the Get Me Out Productions team,” said Hali Anastopoulo and Akim Anastopoulo, co-founders of Get Me Out Productions. “Alex is already having a powerful impact on our plans and projects for 2023.”

“I’m inspired by the team that Hali and Akim have built, and their commitment to creating compelling and inclusive content that taps into the power of storytelling to build connections between people from all walks of life,” said Alex Garcia, SVP of Development and Content Licensing. “Together, we are dedicated to creating shows that truly engage and entertain audiences, capturing imaginations and inspiring social change.”

Mr. Garcia will report to Get Me Out co-founders Hali Anastopoulo and Akim Anastopoulo.

In his previous role as Exec. VP of Content and Business Development at Entravision Communications - acting as the company's Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Content Officer - Mr. Garcia drove a significant increase in revenue by developing cross-platform content initiatives reaching audiences across all demographics. As a consultant, his areas of expertise span content development, sales and acquisitions, and marketing for B2B and B2C businesses.

About Get Me Out Productions

Get Me Out Productions is a full-service production company dedicated to unique narratives, pushing the boundaries of traditional storytelling to create innovative and unconventional content for audiences around the world. The Get Me Out team focuses on unscripted and scripted content, with its flagship 10-part reality series Men of West Hollywood acquired by Screen Media and marking its debut on Crackle in January 2022. With multiple projects in development, production and post-production, Get Me Out’s content pipeline ranges from gripping reality docu-series to thought-provoking documentary films and premium scripted serial productions. Founded by the father-daughter duo of Akim Anastopoulo, host of the long-running courtroom show Eye for an Eye, and Hali Anastopoulo, creator of Men of West Hollywood, Get Me Out Productions has offices in Los Angeles and Athens, Greece.