Modern Vascular Welcomes New Managing Physician Dr. Mamdouh Khayat

/EIN News/ -- Indianapolis, IN, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Vascular, the national leader in minimally invasive treatment for Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), welcomes a new managing physician, Dr. Mamdouh Khayat. Dr. Khayat is a dual Board-Certified Vascular and Interventional Radiologist with particular expertise in peripheral arterial disease. He taught and directed interventional radiology residency programs prior to transitioning to Modern Vascular. Throughout his career, he has received awards, co-authored over 20 publications in peer-reviewed journals, and engaged in clinical research.

Dr. Khayat is excited to bring his expertise home to Indiana, where his parents live. He says, “I am so grateful that my vocation and the procedures I love to do are in the same state as home.”

Unfortunately, rates of peripheral artery disease are high in Indiana. Dr. Khayat adds, “Underdiagnosed and not adequately treated, many patients suffer the ultimate fate of limb amputation as a result. Geographic, socioeconomic, and racial disparities exist and further conflate this problem. But, we have the tremendous opportunity to help these patients. By providing minimally-invasive options to open arteries and immediately improve limb perfusion, our limb preservation rates for the state of Indiana can certainly improve. Direct patient outreach and physician collaboration is critical to ensure these patients are provided the highest standard of care and our goals are met. We have an auspicious opportunity before us and I am excited to get started."

Dr. Khayat has treated various ailments with minimally invasive endovascular treatments, but his focus is on PAD awareness and treatment. PAD is the narrowing of the arteries that carry blood away from the heart, usually caused by plaque buildup. PAD affects approximately 8-12 million Americans. Senior citizens or those with a history of diabetes, smoking, obesity, high blood pressure or high cholesterol are at a higher risk for PAD. The rate of lower limb amputation due to PAD is high, as is the rate of death following amputation: nearly 50% after one year, 90% within 5 years. Additionally, over 90% of PAD related amputations are preventable. Modern Vascular provides an online PAD quiz for patients to determine if they are a risk for PAD.

Modern Vascular is a group of outpatient clinics specializing in the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD) through minimally-invasive endovascular procedures. Between Modern Vascular’s state-of-the-art equipment and highly trained specialists, its doctors are able to revascularize all the way to the toe. Most patients report reduced pain, faster healing in the area treated, and a better quality of life post procedure. For patients with advanced PAD, called chronic limb-threatening ischemia, Modern Vascular’s revascularization procedures have also been the key to saving a limb from amputation when there are few options left.

Modern Vascular operates and manages fifteen clinics across AZ, CO, IN, KS, KY, MO, MS, TN, TX. Its Indianapolis clinic, located at 8704 N. Meridian Street, is accredited through the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission which includes a comprehensive clinical peer review process evaluating the clinic for quality and safety best practices.

For more information on PAD, Modern Vascular's office in Indianapolis, or to schedule an appointment, please visit https://modernvascular.com/clinics/indianapolis/ or call 1-833-4PAD-HELP to speak to a Patient Advocate.

Vinay Panday Modern Vascular (888) 693-1374 vpanday@modernvascularmail.com