The Sustainable Green Team, LTD. Files Registration Statement on Form 10-12G and Expects to Become Subject to the Reporting Requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Upon Effectiveness

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, FL, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Green Team, LTD. (OTCQX: SGTM) ("SGTM" or the "Company"), an industry-leading wholesale manufacturer and national supplier of consumer and industrial wood-based mulch, soil, including the soil amendment products, HumiSoil® and XLR8® Bio and lumber products, announced today that it has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a registration statement on Form 10 (the "Form 10") to register its common stock pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). This registration statement is expected to become effective automatically 60 days from the date of the original filing (the "Effective Date"), pursuant to Section 12(g)(1) of the Exchange Act. As of the Effective Date, the Company will become subject to the reporting requirements of Section 13(a) under the Exchange Act and will be required to file annual reports on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, and it will be required to comply with all other obligations of the Exchange Act applicable to issuers filing registration statements pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Exchange Act. The registration statement is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and includes information regarding the Company's business.



Tony Raynor, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Director and Chairman of the Board states, “I am very proud of the hard work done by our team leading to our growth and accelerated progress. We are confident that these efforts will be rewarded by the positive reception of our current and future investors. Transparency is a key tool that we needed to accelerate the growth of our business, increase shareholder value, and open many opportunities. I look forward to sharing updates on the full reporting process as it progresses.”

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.

The Company is a wholesale manufacturer and national supplier of wood-based mulch, soil, including the soil amendment products, HumiSoil® and XLR8® Bio and lumber products, selling directly to mass merchandisers, home centers, hardware stores, nurseries, garden centers, convenience stores, food stores and drug stores, in addition to wholesalers and distributors. The Company also provides arbor care and storm recovery services at the residential, commercial, and municipal levels while offering green waste solutions to large- and small-scale waste disposal and recycling companies located throughout the southeastern United States. The Company’s subsidiary, Mulch Manufacturing Inc., is the largest provider of cypress mulch in the country.

To learn more, please visit: https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

