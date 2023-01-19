Submit Release
Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Announces Unprecedented Annual Earnings of $9.0 Million as a Result of Loan Growth for 2022 of 30.9%

/EIN News/ -- WOOSTER, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: WAYN), (the “Company”), the holding company parent of Wayne Savings Community Bank, reported record net income (unaudited) of $9.0 million, or $3.98 per common share, for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $1.6 million or 21.1%, compared to $7.4 million or $3.06 per common share, for the same period ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net income was due to growth in net interest income and an increase in non-interest income, partially offset with an increase in provision for loan losses, non-interest expenses, and provision for federal income taxes. The return on average equity and return on average assets for the year ended December 31, 2022, was 19.37% and 1.34%, respectively, compared to 14.00% and 1.19% for the same period in 2021.

The Company reported net income (unaudited) of $2.4 million, or $1.09 per common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $613,000, or 34.1%, compared to $1.8 million, or $0.76 per common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The increase in net income was due to growth in net interest income and in non-interest income, partially offset with an increase in provision for loan losses, non-interest expenses, and provision for federal income taxes.   The return on average equity and return on average assets for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 22.87% and 1.36%, respectively, compared to 13.48% and 1.12% for the same period in 2021.

President and CEO James R. VanSickle commented, “We are pleased to report our excellent results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. The $9.0 million of net income in 2022 represents our sixth consecutive year of record earnings. Wayne Savings’ team of dedicated community bankers continue to build strong relationships with our customers and within our communities. Total assets exceeded $700 million for the first time during the fourth quarter and ended the year at $730 million.

Our commercial and residential lending teams have been committed to helping businesses grow and funding our neighbor’s dreams under the leadership of Executive Chairman, Mark R. Witmer. Mark has successfully developed a talented team of lenders over the past few years. Wayne Savings generated a record $251 million in loan originations during 2022.

Wayne Savings remains optimistic with our growth opportunities in 2023. Despite economic headwinds caused by inflationary pressures and increases in the federal funds rate to mitigate these pressures, our financial performance in 2022 has been outstanding. We believe our competitive advantages of strong loan and core deposit growth, excellent asset quality and our ability to leverage operational efficiencies will allow us to capitalize on opportunities throughout 2023 and beyond.”

2022 Select Business Highlights

  • Net loan balances increased to $594.9 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $454.6 million at December 31, 2021, or 30.9% growth, comprised mainly of $88.3 million of commercial loans secured by real estate and $48.1 million of one-to-four family residential mortgage loans.

  • Wayne Savings deposits increased $65.4 million, or 12.1%, to $605.8 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $540.5 million at December 31, 2021, primarily due to the growth in brokered certificates of deposits of $35.0 million, increased business checking accounts of $12.7 million, and $6.9 million in money market investor accounts. Our Impact checking product increased from $10.7 million at December 31, 2021, to $14.1 million at December 31, 2022. The Company uses brokered deposits as a replacement to Federal Home Loan advances.

  • On May 23, 2022, Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc., purchased 189,398 shares from a single shareholder. This completed the stock repurchase program announced on December 16, 2021.

  • Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. declared a cash dividend of $0.23 per share for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The quarterly cash dividend will be paid on January 24, 2023, to the stockholders of record as of January 11, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Net interest income was $6.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $1.4 million, or 27.7%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The net interest margin increased from 3.19% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, to 3.68% for the comparable period of 2022. Interest income on loans increased by $1.8 million, or 35.8%, primarily related to the $130.5 million increase in average loan balances to $574.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from $443.5 million for the same period of the prior year. Yields on investment securities and interest-earning cash balances increased 139 basis points from 1.03% to 2.42% at December 31, 2022. The average balances on investment securities and interest-earning deposits decreased $63.2 million.

  • Provision for loan losses increased to $381,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $128,000 for the same period in 2021 mainly due to the increased loan growth for the 2022 quarter compared to the 2021 quarter.

  • Noninterest expense totaled $3.5 million for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $352,000, or 11.2%, compared to the three months ended December 31, 2021, primarily due to increased salaries and employee benefits as the Company added additional sales and sales support staff to facilitate loan and deposit growth. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 50.8% for the three-month period ended December 31, 2022, compared to 57.3% for the same period in 2021.

2022 Year-to-Date Business Highlights

  • Net interest income was $22.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $3.5 million, or 18.0%, compared to the same period in 2021 as the annual average loan balances increased $97.1 million from the December 31, 2021 period. Net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2022, rose by 30 basis points to 3.53% as the average yield on interest-earning assets increased 35 basis points and the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities increased only 5 basis points compared to 2021. Interest income on loans increased by $3.4 million, or 17.2%, as average balances increased to $515.8 million at December 2022. Interest income on investment securities and interest-earning cash balances increased by $561,000 while the average balance decreased $50.1 million to $126.1 million at December 31, 2022. Yields on investment securities and interest-earning cash balances increased from 1.02% for the year ending December 31, 2021, to 1.87% for the 2022 period due to the increased interest rate environment.

  • Net loan balances increased from $454.6 million at December 31, 2021, to $594.9 million at December 31, 2022, an increase of $140.3 million, or 30.9% of growth consisting mainly of commercial real estate loans and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans. Loan growth in 2021 was 16.2%.

  • Provision for loan losses was $1.2 million for the year ending December 31, 2022, compared to $746,000 million for the prior year. The increase in provision for loan losses expense was mainly due to the growth in our loan portfolio for 2022 of 30.9%.

  • Noninterest expense totaled $13.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, an increase of $1.2 million, or 9.7%, compared to the December 31, 2021 year. The increase was primarily due to the increased salaries and employee benefits as the Company added additional sales and sales support staff to facilitate loan and deposit growth. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 51.6% for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to 54.7% for the same period in 2021.

December 31, 2022 Financial Condition

At December 31, 2022, the Company had total assets of $729.8 million, an increase of $93.8 million from December 31, 2021. The growth in total assets includes a $140.3 million increase in net loans, partially offset by a decrease of $30.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and a decline of $18.5 million in securities, as compared to December 31, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses was $6.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $5.4 million at December 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses and the related provision for loan losses is based on management’s judgment and evaluation of the loan portfolio. Management believes the current allowance for loan losses is adequate, however, changing economic and other conditions may require future adjustments to the allowance for loan losses.

Total nonperforming loans have declined to $805,000 at December 31, 2022, from $1.2 million at December 31, 2021, as the Bank received payoffs of nonperforming loans from three customers totaling $623,000.   Past due loan balances of 30 days and more increased from $3.3 million at December 31, 2021, to $4.3 million at December 31, 2022, mainly due to increased one-to-four family residential loan delinquencies, partially offset with a decline in commercial real estate loan delinquencies.

Total liabilities increased $102.7 million due to an increase in deposits accounts of $65.4 million and Federal Home Loan advances of $44.5 million.   Deposit accounts increased primarily due to brokered certificates of deposit $35.0 million, increased business checking accounts of $12.7 million, and money market investor accounts $6.9 million.

Total stockholders’ equity declined by $8.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2022. The Company earned $9.0 million of net income for the year ended December 31, 2022, exceeding 2021 by 21.1%. The Company repurchased treasury shares of $4.9 million from a single shareholder and paid $2.1 million in dividends during 2022.   Accumulated other comprehensive loss increased by $11.3 million primarily due to an increase in gross unrealized loss on securities available for sale as market interest rates increased.

Established in 1899, Wayne Savings Community Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc., has thirteen full-service banking locations in the communities of Wooster, Ashland, Millersburg, Rittman, Lodi, North Canton, Creston, Fredericksburg, Washingtonville and Dalton, Ohio. Additional information about Wayne Savings Community Bank is available at www.waynesavings.com.

Forward-Looking-Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements that are not historical facts and that are intended to be “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this release that are not historical facts and pertain to the Company’s future operating results.  When used in this release, the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements, because such statements are inherently subject to significant assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the Company’s control.  These include but are not limited to: the possibility of adverse economic developments that may, among other things, increase default and delinquency risks in the Company’s loan portfolios; shifts in interest rates; shifts in the rate of inflation; shifts in the demand for the Company’s loan and other products; unforeseen increases in costs and expenses; lower-than-expected revenue or cost savings in connection with acquisitions; changes in accounting policies; changes in the monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; and changes in laws, regulations and the competitive environment.  Unless legally required, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information:
Myron Swartzentruber
Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer
(330) 264-5767

 
WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES, INC.
Selected Condensed Consolidated Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited)
                 
                 
    December   September   June   March
    2022   2022   2022   2022
                 
Interest and dividend income   $ 7,518     $ 6,892     $ 5,889     $ 5,517  
Interest expense     1,248       670       564       564  
Net interest income     6,270       6,222       5,325       4,953  
Provision for loan losses     381       410       257       174  
Net interest income after                
provision for loan losses     5,889       5,812       5,068       4,779  
Non-interest income     631       636       599       865  
Non-interest expense     3,508       3,350       3,191       3,101  
Income before federal income taxes   3,012       3,098       2,476       2,543  
Provision for federal income taxes     603       589       457       476  
Net income   $ 2,409     $ 2,509     $ 2,019     $ 2,067  
                 
Earnings per share - basic   $ 1.09     $ 1.14     $ 0.88     $ 0.87  
Earnings per share - diluted   $ 1.09     $ 1.13     $ 0.87     $ 0.86  
Dividends per share   $ 0.23     $ 0.23     $ 0.23     $ 0.23  
Return on average assets     1.36 %     1.48 %     1.23 %     1.28 %
Return on average equity     22.87 %     22.85 %     17.37 %     15.44 %
Shares outstanding     2,192,738       2,191,338       2,185,688       2,369,886  
Book value per share   $ 20.40     $ 18.94     $ 19.33     $ 21.12  
                 
                 
    December   September   June   March
    2021   2021   2021   2021
                 
Interest and dividend income   $ 5,502     $ 5,589     $ 5,364     $ 5,352  
Interest expense     592       617       630       670  
Net interest income     4,910       4,972       4,734       4,682  
Provision for loan losses     128       177       278       163  
Net interest income after                
provision for loan losses     4,782       4,795       4,456       4,519  
Non-interest income     598       663       737       615  
Non-interest expense     3,156       3,057       2,975       2,795  
Income before federal income taxes   2,224       2,401       2,218       2,339  
Provision for federal income taxes     428       449       416       452  
Net income   $ 1,796     $ 1,952     $ 1,802     $ 1,887  
                 
Earnings per share - basic   $ 0.76     $ 0.81     $ 0.73     $ 0.76  
Earnings per share - diluted   $ 0.75     $ 0.80     $ 0.72     $ 0.76  
Dividends per share   $ 0.21     $ 0.21     $ 0.21     $ 0.21  
Return on average assets     1.12 %     1.23 %     1.15 %     1.26 %
Return on average equity     13.48 %     14.76 %     13.53 %     14.22 %
Shares outstanding     2,365,268       2,380,374       2,401,411       2,477,391  
Book value per share   $ 22.67     $ 22.25     $ 21.66     $ 21.14  
                 


 
WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited)
               
               
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31,   December 31,
  2022   2021   2022   2021
               
Interest income $ 7,518     $ 5,502     $ 25,816     $ 21,807  
Interest expense   1,248       592       3,046       2,509  
Net interest income   6,270       4,910       22,770       19,298  
Provision for loan losses   381       128       1,222       746  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   5,889       4,782       21,548       18,552  
Non-interest income   631       598       2,731       2,613  
Non-interest expense              
Salaries and employee benefits   2,133       1,869       7,758       6,920  
Net occupancy and equipment expense   562       503       2,051       1,943  
Federal deposit insurance premiums   70       59       257       224  
Franchise taxes   112       113       458       443  
Advertising and marketing   62       66       258       171  
Legal   7       (1 )     65       47  
Professional fees   97       52       347       202  
ATM network   95       91       386       380  
Auditing and accounting   12       40       196       257  
Other   358       364       1,374       1,396  
Total non-interest expense   3,508       3,156       13,150       11,983  
Income before federal income taxes   3,012       2,224       11,129       9,182  
Provision for federal income taxes   603       428       2,125       1,745  
Net income $ 2,409     $ 1,796     $ 9,004     $ 7,437  
               
Earnings per share              
Basic $ 1.09     $ 0.76     $ 3.98     $ 3.06  
Diluted $ 1.09     $ 0.75     $ 3.93     $ 3.03  
               


 
WAYNE SAVINGS BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands, except share data - unaudited)
  December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
ASSETS      
       
Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,799     $ 44,437  
Securities, net (1)   91,769       110,216  
Loans held for sale   -       272  
Loans receivable, net   594,931       454,587  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   3,322       4,226  
Premises & equipment, net   5,183       5,223  
Bank-owned life insurance   11,434       11,169  
Other assets   9,335       5,874  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 729,773     $ 636,004  
       
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY      
       
Deposit accounts $ 605,834     $ 540,456  
Other short-term borrowings   14,776       22,402  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   58,500       14,000  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   5,933       5,520  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   685,043       582,378  
       
       
Common stock (3,978,731 shares of $.10 par value issued)   398       398  
Additional paid-in capital   36,584       36,420  
Retained earnings   49,645       42,698  
Treasury Stock, at cost - 1,785,993 shares and 1,613,463 shares      
at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.   (30,459 )     (25,786 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (11,438 )     (104 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY   44,730       53,626  
       
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 729,773     $ 636,004  
       
(1) Includes available-for-sale and held-to-maturity classifications.
Note: The December 31, 2021 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet has been derived from the audited Consolidated Balance Sheet as of that date.
       


