Bank OZK Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income available to common stockholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $158.8 million, a 6.1% increase from $149.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $1.34, a 14.5% increase from $1.17 for the fourth quarter of 2021. These results were impacted by a $32.5 million provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $8.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the full year of 2022, net income available to common stockholders was $547.5 million, a 5.4% decrease from $579.0 million for the full year of 2021. Diluted earnings per common share for the full year of 2022 were a record $4.54, a 1.6% increase from $4.47 for the full year of 2021. These results were impacted by a $83.5 million provision for credit losses for 2022 compared to a negative provision for credit losses of $77.9 million for 2021.

Growth in both funded and unfunded loan balances during the quarter and full year of 2022 contributed to the higher provision for credit losses. The Bank’s total allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was $365.3 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $289.0 million at December 31, 2021. The calculations of the Bank’s provision expense for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 and its total ACL at December 31, 2022 were based on a number of key estimates, assumptions and economic forecasts and included certain qualitative adjustments to capture items not fully reflected in the modeled results.

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was $241.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 29.6% increase from $186.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. PPNR was $805.0 million for the full year of 2022, a 19.3% increase from $675.0 million for the full year of 2021. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the fourth quarter of 2022 were 2.35%, 14.76% and 17.48%, respectively, compared to 2.25%, 13.08% and 15.34%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2021. The Bank’s returns on average assets, average common stockholder’s equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the full year of 2022 were 2.08%, 12.66%, and 14.97%, respectively, compared to 2.17%, 13.01%, and 15.32%, respectively, for the full year of 2021. The calculation of the Bank’s returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report our strong results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022. Our high level of profitability, strong capital and liquidity, disciplined credit culture and outstanding team have us well positioned for the current environment and the longer term.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans were $20.78 billion at December 31, 2022, a 13.5% increase from $18.31 billion at December 31, 2021. Non-purchased loans were $20.40 billion at December 31, 2022, a 14.7% increase from $17.79 billion at December 31, 2021. Purchased loans, which consist of loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $0.38 billion at December 31, 2022, a 26.7% decrease from $0.52 billion at December 31, 2021.

Deposits were $21.50 billion at December 31, 2022, a 6.4% increase from $20.21 billion at December 31, 2021. Total assets were $27.66 billion at December 31, 2022, a 4.2% increase from $26.53 billion at December 31, 2021.

Common stockholders’ equity was $4.35 billion at December 31, 2022, a 3.3% decrease from $4.50 billion at December 31, 2021. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.69 billion at December 31, 2022, a 3.7% decrease from $3.83 billion at December 31, 2021. During 2022, the Bank repurchased approximately 8.37 million shares of its common stock at a weighted average cost of $41.80, for a total of $350.0 million.

Book value per common share was $37.13 at December 31, 2022, a 3.6% increase from $35.85 at December 31, 2021. Tangible book value per common share was $31.47 at December 31, 2022, a 3.1% increase from $30.52 at December 31, 2021.

The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 15.73% at December 31, 2022, compared to 16.95% at December 31, 2021. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 13.66% at December 31, 2022, compared to 14.80% at December 31, 2021.

The calculations of the Bank’s common stockholders’ equity, tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, and ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

MANAGEMENT’S COMMENTS, CONFERENCE CALL, TRANSCRIPT AND FILINGS

In connection with this release, the Bank released management’s comments on its quarterly results, which are available at http://ir.ozk.com. This release should be read in conjunction with management’s comments on the quarterly results.

Management will conduct a conference call to take questions on these quarterly results and management’s comments at 10:00 a.m. CT (11:00 a.m. ET) on January 20, 2023. Interested parties may access the conference call live via webcast on the Bank’s investor relations website at https://ir.ozk.com/news/event-calendar, or may participate via telephone by registering using this online form. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived on the Bank's website for at least 30 days.

The Bank files annual, quarterly and current reports, proxy materials, and other information required by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”), copies of which are available electronically at the FDIC’s website at https://efr.fdic.gov/fcxweb/efr/index.html and are also available on the Bank’s investor relations website at ir.ozk.com. To receive automated email alerts for these materials please visit https://ir.ozk.com/other/email-alerts to sign up.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average common stockholders’ equity, average tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, common stockholders’ equity, tangible common stockholders’ equity, the ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets, and PPNR, to assess the strength of its capital, its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders and trends in its net revenue. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets or provision for credit losses. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation and other communications by the Bank include certain “forward-looking statements” regarding the Bank’s plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future that are intended to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time. Those statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: potential delays or other problems in implementing the Bank’s growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including hiring or retaining qualified personnel, obtaining regulatory or other approvals, delays in identifying satisfactory sites, obtaining permits and designing, constructing and opening new offices or relocating, selling or closing existing offices; the ability to enter into and/or close additional acquisitions; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Bank’s credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs of or decrease the availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing or acquired deposits or to retain or grow loans, including growth from unfunded closed loans; the ability to generate future revenue growth or to control future growth in non-interest expense; interest rate fluctuations, including changes in the yield curve between short-term and long-term interest rates or changes in the relative relationships of various interest rate indices; the potential impact of the transition from the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) as a reference rate; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Bank’s net interest margin or core spread; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; recently enacted and potential laws and regulatory requirements, or changes to existing laws and regulatory requirements, including changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry, changes intended to manage or mitigate climate and related environmental risks, or changes in the interpretation and enforcement of such laws and requirements, and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory requirements; uncertainty regarding the U.S. government’s debt limit or changes in U.S. government monetary and fiscal policy; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom we do business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Bank or its customers; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; the adverse effects of the ongoing global coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic, including the duration of the pandemic and actions taken to contain or treat COVID-19, on the Bank, the Bank’s customers, the Bank’s staff, the global economy and the financial markets; the potential impact of continuing inflationary pressures; the potential impact of supply chain disruptions; national, international or political instability or military conflict, including the ongoing war in Ukraine; the competition and costs of recruiting and retaining human talent; impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets; adoption of new accounting standards, or changes in existing standards; and adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions or rulings as well as other factors identified in this communication or as detailed from time to time in our public filings, including those factors described in the disclosures under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those described in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations with over 240 offices in eight states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, New York, California and Mississippi and had $27.66 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2022. Bank OZK can be found at www.ozk.com and on FacebookTwitter and LinkedIn or contacted at (501) 978-2265 or P.O. Box 8811, Little Rock, Arkansas 72231-8811.


Bank OZK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
 
    December 31,  
    2022     2021  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 1,033,454     $ 2,053,829  
Investment securities ― available for sale (“AFS”)     3,491,613       3,916,733  
Investment securities ― trading     8,817       14,957  
Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and other bankers’ bank stocks     42,406       40,788  
Non-purchased loans     20,400,154       17,791,610  
Purchased loans     378,637       516,215  
Allowance for loan losses     (208,858 )     (217,380 )
Net loans     20,569,933       18,090,445  
Premises and equipment, net     678,405       695,857  
Foreclosed assets     6,616       5,744  
Accrued interest receivable     125,130       83,025  
Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”)     789,805       774,822  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     663,543       669,063  
Other, net     246,846       185,167  
Total assets   $ 27,656,568     $ 26,530,430  
                 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                
Deposits:                
Demand non-interest bearing   $ 4,658,451     $ 4,983,788  
Savings and interest bearing transaction     9,905,717       9,245,727  
Time     6,935,975       5,979,619  
Total deposits     21,500,143       20,209,134  
Other borrowings     606,666       756,321  
Subordinated notes     346,947       346,133  
Subordinated debentures     121,591       121,033  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments     156,419       71,609  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities     233,864       186,840  
Total liabilities     22,965,630       21,691,070  
                 
Commitments and contingencies                
                 
Stockholders’ equity:                
Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 14,000,000 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively     338,980       338,980  
Common stock; $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 117,176,928 and 125,443,748 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively     1,172       1,254  
Additional paid-in capital     1,753,941       2,093,702  
Retained earnings     2,773,135       2,378,466  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income     (177,649 )     23,841  
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest     4,689,579       4,836,243  
Noncontrolling interest     1,359       3,117  
Total stockholders’ equity     4,690,938       4,839,360  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 27,656,568     $ 26,530,430  


Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Income
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Year Ended
December 31, 		 
  2022     2021     2022     2021  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Interest income:                              
Non-purchased loans $ 367,019     $ 256,021     $ 1,158,332     $ 972,660  
Purchased loans   7,141       11,190       31,441       46,174  
Investment securities:                              
Taxable   10,280       9,448       41,526       36,234  
Tax-exempt   8,521       2,869       22,653       13,729  
Deposits with banks and federal funds sold   5,961       953       12,116       2,510  
Total interest income   398,922       280,481       1,266,068       1,071,307  
                               
Interest expense:                              
Deposits   53,230       9,514       94,574       64,422  
Other borrowings   8,534       1,020       13,033       4,029  
Subordinated notes   2,631       2,631       10,439       9,386  
Subordinated debentures   2,039       935       5,780       3,750  
Total interest expense   66,434       14,100       123,826       81,587  
                               
Net interest income   332,488       266,381       1,142,242       989,720  
Provision for credit losses   32,508       (7,992 )     83,494       (77,938 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   299,980       274,373       1,058,748       1,067,658  
                               
Non-interest income:                              
Service charges on deposit accounts:                              
NSF/Overdraft fees   4,467       4,315       17,724       14,962  
All other service charges   7,138       7,149       28,102       27,656  
Trust income   1,977       2,141       7,990       8,506  
BOLI income:                              
Increase in cash surrender value   4,953       4,901       19,532       19,640  
Death benefits         618       807       2,028  
Loan service, maintenance and other fees   3,780       3,148       13,819       13,959  
Gains on sales of other assets   510       1,330       11,467       9,962  
Net gains on investment securities   1,256       504       2,019       504  
Other   3,463       5,589       13,043       18,321  
Total non-interest income   27,544       29,695       114,503       115,538  
                               
Non-interest expense:                              
Salaries and employee benefits   59,946       55,034       226,373       214,567  
Net occupancy and equipment   17,584       17,004       70,058       66,801  
Other operating expenses   41,483       38,068       155,290       148,907  
Total non-interest expense   119,013       110,106       451,721       430,275  
                               
Income before taxes   208,511       193,962       721,530       752,921  
Provision for income taxes   45,686       44,197       157,440       173,888  
Net income   162,825       149,765       564,090       579,033  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest   54       (5 )     51       (32 )
Preferred stock dividends   4,047             16,621        
Net income available to common stockholders $ 158,832     $ 149,760     $ 547,520     $ 579,001  
                               
Basic earnings per common share $ 1.35     $ 1.17     $ 4.55     $ 4.49  
                               
Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.34     $ 1.17     $ 4.54     $ 4.47  


Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
 
    Preferred
Stock 		    Common
Stock 		    Additional
Paid-In
Capital 		    Retained
Earnings 		    Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
(Loss) Income 		    Non-
Controlling
Interest 		    Total  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Three months ended December 31, 2022:                                          
Balances – September 30, 2022   $ 338,980     $ 1,178     $ 1,773,562     $ 2,653,377     $ (227,673 )   $ 3,120     $ 4,542,544  
Net income                       162,825                   162,825  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                       54             (54 )      
Total other comprehensive loss                             50,024             50,024  
Preferred stock dividends, $0.28906 per share                       (4,047 )                 (4,047 )
Common stock dividends, $0.33 per share                       (39,074 )                 (39,074 )
Return of capital to non-controlling interest                                   (1,707 )     (1,707 )
Issuance of 7,039 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options                 241                         241  
Issuance of 3,457 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                          
Repurchase and cancellation of 574,878 shares of common stock under share repurchase program           (6 )     (23,219 )                       (23,225 )
Repurchase and cancellation of 3,890 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to restricted stock vesting                 (174 )                       (174 )
Stock-based compensation expense                 3,531                         3,531  
Forfeitures of 16,405 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                          
Balances – December 31, 2022   $ 338,980     $ 1,172     $ 1,753,941     $ 2,773,135     $ (177,649 )   $ 1,359     $ 4,690,938  
                                                         
Year ended December 31, 2022:                                                  
Balances – December 31, 2021   $ 338,980     $ 1,254     $ 2,093,702     $ 2,378,466     $ 23,841     $ 3,117     $ 4,839,360  
Net income                       564,090                   564,090  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                       51             (51 )      
Total other comprehensive loss                             (201,490 )           (201,490 )
Preferred stock dividends, $1.187 per share                       (16,621 )                 (16,621 )
Common stock dividends, $1.26 per share                       (152,851 )                 (152,851 )
Return of capital to non-controlling interest                                   (1,707 )     (1,707 )
Issuance of 81,560 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options           1       2,492                         2,493  
Issuance of 224,279 shares of unvested restricted common stock           2       (2 )                        
Repurchase and cancellation of 8,373,398 shares of common stock under share repurchase program           (83 )     (349,886 )                       (349,969 )
Repurchase and cancellation of 116,864 shares of common stock withheld for tax pursuant to restricted stock vesting           (1 )     (5,572 )                       (5,573 )
Stock-based compensation expense                 13,206                         13,206  
Forfeitures of 82,397 shares of unvested restricted common stock           (1 )     1                          
Balances – December 31, 2022   $ 338,980     $ 1,172     $ 1,753,941     $ 2,773,135     $ (177,649 )   $ 1,359     $ 4,690,938  


Bank OZK
Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
 
    Preferred
Stock 		    Common
Stock 		    Additional
Paid-In
Capital 		    Retained
Earnings 		    Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income 		    Non-
Controlling
Interest 		    Total  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Three months ended December 31, 2021:                                          
Balances – September 30, 2021   $     $ 1,288     $ 2,245,012     $ 2,266,234     $ 40,706     $ 3,112     $ 4,556,352  
Net income                       149,765                   149,765  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                       (5 )           5        
Total other comprehensive loss                             (16,865 )           (16,865 )
Common stock dividends, $0.29 per share                       (37,528 )                 (37,528 )
Issuance of 14,000,000 shares of preferred stock, net of offering costs     338,980                                     338,980  
Issuance of 31,400 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options                 1,131                         1,131  
Repurchase and cancellation of 3,387,421 shares of common stock under share repurchase program           (34 )     (156,410 )                       (156,444 )
Stock-based compensation expense                 3,969                         3,969  
Forfeitures of 18,050 shares of unvested restricted common stock                                          
Balances – December 31, 2021   $ 338,980     $ 1,254     $ 2,093,702     $ 2,378,466     $ 23,841     $ 3,117     $ 4,839,360  
                                                         
Year ended December 31, 2021:                                                        
Balances – December 31, 2020   $     $ 1,294     $ 2,265,850     $ 1,946,875     $ 58,252     $ 3,085     $ 4,275,356  
Net income                       579,033                   579,033  
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest                       (32 )           32        
Total other comprehensive loss                             (34,411 )           (34,411 )
Common stock dividends, $1.1325 per share                       (147,410 )                 (147,410 )
Issuance of 14,000,000 shares of preferred stock, net of offering costs     338,980                                     338,980  
Issuance of 207,650 shares of common stock for exercise of stock options           2       7,224                         7,226  
Issuance of 332,831 shares of unvested restricted common stock           3       (3 )                        
Repurchase and cancellation of 4,275,988 shares of common stock under share repurchase program           (43 )     (193,401 )                       (193,444 )
Repurchase and cancellation of 55,893 shares of common stock withheld for taxes pursuant to restricted stock vesting           (1 )     (1,976 )                       (1,977 )
Stock-based compensation expense                 16,007                         16,007  
Forfeitures of 115,300 shares of unvested restricted common stock           (1 )     1                          
Balances – December 31, 2021   $ 338,980     $ 1,254     $ 2,093,702     $ 2,378,466     $ 23,841     $ 3,117     $ 4,839,360  


Bank OZK
Summary of Non-Interest Expense
Unaudited
 
    Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Year Ended
December 31, 		 
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 59,946     $ 55,034     $ 226,373     $ 214,567  
Net occupancy and equipment     17,584       17,004       70,058       66,801  
Other operating expenses:                                
Professional and outside services     8,303       7,880       31,905       29,013  
Software and data processing     6,861       6,165       25,049       23,860  
Deposit insurance and assessments     2,710       2,125       9,610       11,185  
Advertising and public relations     2,987       1,151       8,797       2,772  
Telecommunication services     2,134       2,064       7,986       8,427  
Travel and meals     1,755       1,883       7,661       5,694  
Postage and supplies     1,906       1,909       7,146       6,627  
ATM expense     1,834       1,639       6,331       6,255  
Amortization of intangibles     1,189       1,517       5,520       6,394  
Loan collection and repossession expense     306       587       1,387       2,044  
Writedowns of foreclosed and other assets     710       985       1,055       3,461  
Amortization of CRA and tax credit investments     5,408       2,755       20,293       15,078  
Other     5,380       7,408       22,550       28,097  
Total non-interest expense   $ 119,013     $ 110,106     $ 451,721     $ 430,275  


Bank OZK
Summary of Total Loans Outstanding
Unaudited
 
    December 31,  
    2022     2021  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
                                 
Real estate:                                
Residential 1-4 family   $ 981,567       4.7 %   $ 887,024       4.8 %
Non-farm/non-residential     4,665,268       22.5       3,782,892       20.7  
Construction/land development     8,287,936       39.9       8,246,674       45.0  
Agricultural     239,689       1.2       247,727       1.4  
Multifamily residential     1,503,398       7.2       934,845       5.1  
Total real estate     15,677,858       75.5       14,099,162       77.0  
Commercial and industrial     902,321       4.3       510,784       2.8  
Consumer     2,445,851       11.8       2,185,429       11.9  
Other     1,752,761       8.4       1,512,450       8.3  
Total loans     20,778,791       100.0 %     18,307,825       100.0 %
Allowance for loan losses     (208,858 )             (217,380 )        
Net loans   $ 20,569,933             $ 18,090,445          


Bank OZK
Allowance for Credit Losses
Unaudited
                         
    Allowance for Loan Losses     Reserve for Losses on Unfunded Loan Commitments     Total Allowance for Credit Losses  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Three months ended December 31, 2022:                        
Balances – September 30, 2022   $ 200,098     $ 135,537     $ 335,635  
Net charge-offs     (2,866 )           (2,866 )
Provision for credit losses     11,626       20,882       32,508  
Balances – December 31, 2022   $ 208,858     $ 156,419     $ 365,277  
                         
Year ended December 31, 2022:                        
Balances – December 31, 2021   $ 217,380     $ 71,609     $ 288,989  
Net charge-offs     (7,206 )           (7,206 )
Provision for credit losses     (1,316 )     84,810       83,494  
Balances – December 31, 2022   $ 208,858     $ 156,419     $ 365,277  
                         
Three months ended December 31, 2021:                        
Balances – September 30, 2021   $ 237,722     $ 61,076     $ 298,798  
Net charge-offs     (1,817 )           (1,817 )
Provision for credit losses     (18,525 )     10,533       (7,992 )
Balances – December 31, 2021   $ 217,380     $ 71,609     $ 288,989  
                         
Year ended December 31, 2021:                        
Balances – December 31, 2020   $ 295,824     $ 81,481     $ 377,305  
Net charge-offs     (10,378 )           (10,378 )
Provision for credit losses     (68,066 )     (9,872 )     (77,938 )
Balances – December 31, 2021   $ 217,380     $ 71,609     $ 288,989  


Bank OZK
Summary of Deposits – By Account Type
Unaudited
 
    December 31,  
    2022     2021  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Non-interest bearing   $ 4,658,451       21.7 %   $ 4,983,788       24.7 %
Interest bearing:                                
Transaction (NOW)     4,097,532       19.1       3,412,369       16.9  
Savings and money market     5,808,185       27.0       5,833,358       28.9  
Time deposits     6,935,975       32.2       5,979,619       29.5  
Total deposits   $ 21,500,143       100.0 %   $ 20,209,134       100.0 %


Summary of Deposits – By Customer Type
Unaudited
 
    December 31,  
    2022     2021  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Non-interest bearing   $ 4,658,451       21.7 %   $ 4,983,788       24.7 %
Interest bearing:                                
Consumer and commercial:                                
Consumer – non-time     3,916,078       18.2       4,334,378       21.4  
Consumer – time     4,936,061       23.0       4,318,742       21.4  
Commercial – non-time     2,741,007       12.7       2,634,817       13.0  
Commercial – time     516,477       2.4       905,347       4.5  
Public funds     2,103,392       9.8       2,094,800       10.4  
Brokered     2,050,294       9.5       452,137       2.2  
Reciprocal     578,383       2.7       485,125       2.4  
Total deposits   $ 21,500,143       100.0 %   $ 20,209,134       100.0 %


Bank OZK
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
Unaudited
 
    Three Months Ended
December 31, 		    Year Ended
December 31, 		 
    2022     2021     % Change     2022     2021     % Change  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Income statement data:                                                
Net interest income   $ 332,488     $ 266,381       24.8 %   $ 1,142,242     $ 989,720       15.4 %
Provision for credit losses     32,508       (7,992 )   NM       83,494       (77,938 )   NM  
Non-interest income     27,544       29,695       (7.2 )     114,503       115,538       (0.9 )
Non-interest expense     119,013       110,106       8.1       451,721       430,275       5.0  
Net income     162,825       149,765       8.7       564,090       579,033       (2.6 )
Preferred stock dividends     4,047           NM       16,621           NM  
Net income available to common stockholders     158,832       149,760       6.1       547,520       579,001       (5.4 )
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue(1)     241,019       185,970       29.6       805,024       674,983       19.3  
Common share and per common share data:                                                
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 1.34     $ 1.17       14.5 %   $ 4.54     $ 4.47       1.6 %
Basic earnings per common share     1.35       1.17       15.4       4.55       4.49       1.3  
Common stock dividends per share     0.33       0.29       13.8       1.26       1.1325       11.3  
Book value per share     37.13       35.85       3.6       37.13       35.85       3.6  
Tangible book value per common share(1)     31.47       30.52       3.1       31.47       30.52       3.1  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)     118,201       128,246       (7.8 )     120,700       129,618       (6.9 )
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)     117,177       125,444       (6.6 )     117,177       125,444       (6.6 )
Balance sheet data at period end:                                                
Total assets   $ 27,656,568     $ 26,530,430       4.2 %   $ 27,656,568     $ 26,530,430       4.2 %
Total loans     20,778,791       18,307,825       13.5       20,778,791       18,307,825       13.5  
Non-purchased loans     20,400,154       17,791,610       14.7       20,400,154       17,791,610       14.7  
Purchased loans     378,637       516,215       (26.7 )     378,637       516,215       (26.7 )
Allowance for loan losses     208,858       217,380       (3.9 )     208,858       217,380       (3.9 )
Foreclosed assets     6,616       5,744       15.2       6,616       5,744       15.2  
Investment securities − AFS     3,491,613       3,916,733       (10.9 )     3,491,613       3,916,733       (10.9 )
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     663,543       669,063       (0.8 )     663,543       669,063       (0.8 )
Deposits     21,500,143       20,209,134       6.4       21,500,143       20,209,134       6.4  
Other borrowings     606,666       756,321       (19.8 )     606,666       756,321       (19.8 )
Subordinated notes     346,947       346,133       0.2       346,947       346,133       0.2  
Subordinated debentures     121,591       121,033       0.5       121,591       121,033       0.5  
Unfunded balance of closed loans     21,062,733       13,619,578       54.7       21,062,733       13,619,578       54.7  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments     156,419       71,609       118.4       156,419       71,609       118.4  
Preferred stock     338,980       338,980             338,980       338,980        
Total common stockholders’ equity(1)     4,350,599       4,497,263       (3.3 )     4,350,599       4,497,263       (3.3 )
Net unrealized (losses) gains on investment securities AFS included in stockholders’ equity     (177,649 )     23,841     NM       (177,649 )     23,841     NM  
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio     96.64 %     90.59 %             96.64 %     90.59 %        
Selected ratios:                                                
Return on average assets(2)     2.35 %     2.25 %             2.08 %     2.17 %        
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1) (2)     14.76       13.08               12.66       13.01          
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) (2)     17.48       15.34               14.97       15.32          
Average common equity to total average assets     15.90       17.17               16.42       16.72          
Net interest margin – FTE(2)     5.46       4.41               4.82       4.09          
Efficiency ratio     32.84       37.06               35.75       38.76          
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3)     0.09       0.05               0.07       0.06          
Net charge-offs to average total loans(2)     0.06       0.04               0.04       0.06          
Nonperforming loans to total loans(4)     0.22       0.19               0.22       0.19          
Nonperforming assets to total assets(4)     0.19       0.15               0.19       0.15          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans(5)     1.01       1.19               1.01       1.19          
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded loan commitments     0.87       0.91               0.87       0.91          
Other information:                                                
Non-accrual loans(4)   $ 43,411     $ 33,274             $ 43,411     $ 33,274          
Accruing loans − 90 days past due(4)                                        
Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans − accruing(4)     1,680       1,285               1,680       1,285          

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.
NM – Not meaningful


Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)
Unaudited
 
    Three Months Ended  
    December 31,
2022		     September 30,
2022		     % Change  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Income statement data:                        
Net interest income   $ 332,488     $ 294,617       12.9 %
Provision for credit losses     32,508       39,771       (18.3 )
Non-interest income     27,544       29,163       (5.6 )
Non-interest expense     119,013       115,691       2.9  
Net income     162,825       132,349       23.0  
Preferred stock dividends     4,047       4,047        
Net income available to common stockholders     158,832       128,302       23.8  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue(1)     241,019       208,089       15.8  
Common share and per common share data:                        
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 1.34     $ 1.08       24.1 %
Basic earnings per common share     1.35       1.08       25.0  
Common stock dividends per share     0.33       0.32       3.1  
Book value per share     37.13       35.67       4.1  
Tangible book value per common share(1)     31.47       30.02       4.8  
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands)     118,201       118,856       (0.6 )
End of period shares outstanding (thousands)     117,177       117,762       (0.5 )
Balance sheet data at period end:                        
Total assets   $ 27,656,568     $ 26,232,119       5.4 %
Total loans     20,778,791       19,513,712       6.5  
Non-purchased loans     20,400,154       19,103,546       6.8  
Purchased loans     378,637       410,166       (7.7 )
Allowance for loan losses     208,858       200,098       4.4  
Foreclosed assets     6,616       6,559       0.9  
Investment securities − AFS     3,491,613       3,528,077       (1.0 )
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     663,543       664,732       (0.2 )
Deposits     21,500,143       20,401,876       5.4  
Other borrowings     606,666       456,466       32.9  
Subordinated notes     346,947       346,741       0.1  
Subordinated debentures     121,591       121,450       0.1  
Unfunded balance of closed loans     21,062,733       20,091,101       4.8  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments     156,419       135,537       15.4  
Preferred stock     338,980       338,980        
Total common stockholders’ equity(1)     4,350,599       4,200,444       3.6  
Net unrealized losses on investment securities AFS included in stockholders’ equity     (177,649 )     (227,673 )     (22.0 )
Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio     96.64 %     95.65 %        
Selected ratios:                        
Return on average assets(2)     2.35 %     1.97 %        
Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1) (2)     14.76       11.85          
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) (2)     17.48       14.02          
Average common equity to average assets     15.90       16.61          
Net interest margin – FTE(2)     5.46       5.03          
Efficiency ratio     32.84       35.50          
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3)     0.09       0.09          
Net charge-offs to average total loans(2)     0.06       0.09          
Nonperforming loans to total loans(4)     0.22       0.14          
Nonperforming assets to total assets(4)     0.19       0.13          
Allowance for loan losses to total loans(5)     1.01       1.03          
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded loan commitments     0.87       0.85          
Other information:                        
Non-accrual loans(4)   $ 43,411     $ 24,633          
Accruing loans − 90 days past due(4)                    
Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans − accruing(4)     1,680       1,610          

(1)  Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, total common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share and returns on average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(4)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(5)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

Bank OZK
Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data
Unaudited
 
    3/31/21     6/30/21     9/30/21     12/31/21     03/31/22     06/30/22     09/30/22     12/31/22  
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
Earnings summary:                                                                
Net interest income   $ 234,636     $ 240,746     $ 247,957     $ 266,381     $ 249,343     $ 265,793     $ 294,617     $ 332,488  
Federal tax (FTE) adjustment     1,275       1,355       1,106       1,009       1,017       1,300       2,151       2,383  
Net interest income (FTE)     235,911       242,101       249,063       267,390       250,360       267,093       296,768       334,871  
Provision for credit losses     31,559       30,932       7,454       7,992       (4,190 )     (7,025 )     (39,771 )     (32,508 )
Non-interest income     32,117       27,742       25,984       29,695       31,475       26,320       29,163       27,544  
Non-interest expense     (106,059 )     (103,711 )     (110,397 )     (110,106 )     (107,715 )     (109,300 )     (115,691 )     (119,013 )
Pre-tax income (FTE)     193,528       197,064       172,104       194,971       169,930       177,088       170,469       210,894  
FTE adjustment     (1,275 )     (1,355 )     (1,106 )     (1,009 )     (1,017 )     (1,300 )     (2,151 )     (2,383 )
Provision for income taxes     (43,818 )     (45,161 )     (40,713 )     (44,197 )     (36,410 )     (39,375 )     (35,969 )     (45,686 )
Noncontrolling interest     (19 )     (13 )     5       (5 )     5       (8 )           54  
Preferred stock dividend                             (4,480 )     (4,047 )     (4,047 )     (4,047 )
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 148,416     $ 150,535     $ 130,290     $ 149,760     $ 128,028     $ 132,358     $ 128,302     $ 158,832  
Earnings per common share – diluted   $ 1.14     $ 1.16     $ 1.00     $ 1.17     $ 1.02     $ 1.10     $ 1.08     $ 1.34  
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue   $ 160,694     $ 164,777     $ 163,544     $ 185,970     $ 173,103     $ 182,813     $ 208,089     $ 241,019  
Selected balance sheet data at period end:                                                                
Total assets   $ 27,276,892     $ 26,605,938     $ 26,143,367     $ 26,530,430     $ 26,562,353     $ 25,919,965     $ 26,232,119     $ 27,656,568  
Non-purchased loans     17,979,435       17,611,848       17,707,452       17,791,610       18,449,723       18,297,638       19,103,546       20,400,154  
Purchased loans     735,630       659,822       597,851       516,215       481,299       445,080       410,166       378,637  
Investment securities – AFS     4,162,479       4,693,396       3,846,496       3,916,733       3,728,284       3,705,807       3,528,077       3,491,613  
Deposits     21,296,442       20,706,777       20,102,440       20,209,134       20,329,662       19,984,187       20,401,876       21,500,143  
Unfunded balance of closed loans     11,780,099       11,709,818       12,385,369       13,619,578       14,954,367       17,369,767       20,091,101       21,062,733  
Allowance for credit losses:                                                                
Balance at beginning of period   $ 377,305     $ 342,307     $ 307,564     $ 298,798     $ 288,989     $ 293,540     $ 299,938     $ 335,635  
Net charge-offs     (3,439 )     (3,811 )     (1,312 )     (1,817 )     361       (627 )     (4,074 )     (2,866 )
Provision for credit losses     (31,559 )     (30,932 )     (7,454 )     (7,992 )     4,190       7,025       39,771       32,508  
Balance at end of period   $ 342,307     $ 307,564     $ 298,798     $ 288,989     $ 293,540     $ 299,938     $ 335,635     $ 365,277  
Allowance for loan losses   $ 268,077     $ 248,753     $ 237,722     $ 217,380     $ 204,213     $ 190,795     $ 200,098     $ 208,858  
Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments     74,230       58,811       61,076       71,609       89,327       109,143       135,537       156,419  
Total allowance for credit losses   $ 342,307     $ 307,564     $ 298,798     $ 288,989     $ 293,540     $ 299,938     $ 335,635     $ 365,277  
Selected ratios:                                                                
Net interest margin – FTE(1)     3.86 %     3.95 %     4.16 %     4.41 %     4.24 %     4.52 %     5.03 %     5.46 %
Efficiency ratio     39.57       38.43       40.14       37.06       38.22       37.25       35.50       32.84  
Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(1) (2)     0.08       0.09       0.04       0.05       0.08       0.03       0.09       0.09  
Net charge-offs to average total loans(1)     0.07       0.08       0.03       0.04       (0.01 )     0.01       0.09       0.06  
Nonperforming loans to total loans(3)     0.25       0.22       0.20       0.19       0.21       0.16       0.14       0.22  
Nonperforming assets to total assets(3)     0.19       0.18       0.17       0.15       0.16       0.12       0.13       0.19  
Allowance for loan losses to total loans(4)     1.43       1.36       1.30       1.19       1.08       1.02       1.03       1.01  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans and unfunded commitments     1.12       1.03       0.97       0.91       0.87       0.83       0.85       0.87  
Loans past due 30 days or more, including past due non-accrual loans, to total loans(3)     0.13       0.10       0.13       0.15       0.14       0.11       0.11       0.13  

(1)  Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.
(2)  Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans.
(3)  Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets.
(4)  Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.


Bank OZK
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE
Unaudited
 
    Three Months Ended December 31,     Year Ended December 31,  
    2022     2021     2022     2021  
    Average
Balance 		  Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		    Average
Balance 		  Income/
Expense 		Yield/
Rate 		 
    (Dollars in thousands)  
                                                                         
ASSETS                                                                        
Interest earning assets:                                                                        
Interest earning deposits and federal funds sold   $ 692,066   $ 5,961   3.42 %   $ 2,106,395   $ 953   0.18 %   $ 940,116   $ 12,116   1.29 %   $ 1,871,388   $ 2,510   0.13 %
Investment securities:                                                                        
Taxable     2,566,011     10,280   1.59       3,375,895     9,448   1.11       2,950,929     41,526   1.41       3,207,485     36,234   1.13  
Tax-exempt – FTE     974,070     10,786   4.39       593,242     3,632   2.43       774,038     28,675   3.70       864,432     17,378   2.01  
Non-purchased loans – FTE     19,728,477     367,136   7.38       17,449,281     256,267   5.83       18,744,652     1,159,161   6.18       17,683,033     973,755   5.51  
Purchased loans     391,801     7,141   7.23       551,917     11,190   8.04       445,955     31,441   7.05       662,434     46,174   6.97  
Total earning assets – FTE     24,352,425     401,304   6.54       24,076,730     281,490   4.64       23,855,690     1,272,919   5.34       24,288,772     1,076,051   4.43  
Non-interest earning assets     2,508,505                 2,370,349                 2,472,672                 2,335,412            
Total assets   $ 26,860,930               $ 26,447,079               $ 26,328,362               $ 26,624,184            
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                                                                        
Interest bearing liabilities:                                                                        
Deposits:                                                                        
Savings and interest bearing transaction   $ 9,519,104   $ 26,543   1.11 %   $ 9,178,225   $ 2,641   0.11 %   $ 9,588,372   $ 48,344   0.50     $ 8,788,200   $ 12,481   0.14 %
Time deposits     6,321,731     26,687   1.67       6,256,904     6,873   0.44       5,680,395     46,229   0.81       7,534,244     51,941   0.69  
Total interest bearing deposits     15,840,835     53,230   1.33       15,435,129     9,514   0.24       15,268,767     94,573   0.62       16,322,444     64,422   0.39  
Other borrowings     753,605     8,533   4.49       757,784     1,020   0.53       673,932     13,034   1.93       757,303     4,029   0.53  
Subordinated notes     346,847     2,631   3.01       346,025     2,631   3.02       346,538     10,439   3.01       212,600     9,386   4.42  
Subordinated debentures     121,523     2,039   6.66       120,956     935   3.07       121,310     5,780   4.76       120,751     3,750   3.11  
Total interest bearing liabilities     17,062,810     66,433   1.54       16,659,894     14,100 0.34       16,410,547     123,826   0.75       17,413,098     81,587   0.47  
Non-interest bearing liabilities:                                                                        
Non-interest bearing deposits     4,751,644                 4,651,656                 4,873,842                 4,380,850            
Other non-interest bearing liabilities     435,108                 376,706                 378,471                 321,583            
Total liabilities     22,249,562                 21,688,256                 21,662,860                 22,115,531            
                                                                         
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest     4,608,570                 4,755,706                 4,662,467                 4,505,544            
Noncontrolling interest     2,798                 3,117                 3,035                 3,109            
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity   $ 26,860,930               $ 26,447,079               $ 26,328,362               $ 26,624,184            
Net interest income – FTE         $ 334,871               $ 267,390               $ 1,149,093               $ 994,464      
Net interest margin – FTE               5.46 %               4.41 %               4.82 %               4.09 %
Core spread(1)               6.05 %               5.59 %               5.56 %               5.12 %

(1)   Core spread is the difference between the yield on the Bank’s non-purchased loans-FTE and the rate on its interest bearing deposits.

Bank OZK
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Calculation of Average Common Stockholders’ Equity, Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity and the Annualized Returns on Average Common Stockholders’ Equity and Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity
Unaudited
 
  Three Months Ended        
  December 31,     September 30,     Year Ended December 31,  
  2022     2021     2022     2022     2021  
  (Dollars in thousands)  
Net income available to common stockholders $ 158,832     $ 149,760     $ 128,302     $ 547,520     $ 579,001  
Average stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,608,570     $ 4,755,706     $ 4,635,887     $ 4,662,467     $ 4,505,544  
Less average preferred stock   (338,980 )     (213,693 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (53,862 )
Total average common stockholders' equity   4,269,590       4,542,013       4,296,907       4,323,487       4,451,682  
Less average intangible assets:                                      
Goodwill   (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization   (3,421 )     (9,032 )     (4,747 )     (5,443 )     (11,398 )
Total average intangibles   (664,210 )     (669,821 )     (665,536 )     (666,232 )     (672,187 )
Average tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 3,605,380     $ 3,872,192     $ 3,631,371     $ 3,657,255     $ 3,779,495  
Return on average common stockholders’ equity (1)   14.76 %     13.08 %     11.85 %     12.66 %     13.01 %
Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity (1)   17.48 %     15.34 %     14.02 %     14.97 %     15.32 %

(1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.


Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity, Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity and Tangible Book Value per Common Share
Unaudited
 
    December 31,     September 30,  
    2022     2021     2022  
    (In thousands, except per share amounts)  
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest   $ 4,689,579     $ 4,836,243     $ 4,539,424  
Less preferred stock     (338,980 )     (338,980 )     (338,980 )
Total common stockholders' equity     4,350,599       4,497,263       4,200,444  
Less intangible assets:                        
Goodwill     (660,789 )     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization     (2,754 )     (8,274 )     (3,943 )
Total intangibles     (663,543 )     (669,063 )     (664,732 )
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity   $ 3,687,056     $ 3,828,200     $ 3,535,712  
Shares of common stock outstanding     117,177       125,444       117,762  
Book value per common share   $ 37.13     $ 35.85     $ 35.67  
Tangible book value per common share   $ 31.47     $ 30.52     $ 30.02  


Calculation of Total Common Stockholders’ Equity,Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equityand the Ratio of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equityto Total Tangible Assets
Unaudited
 
    December 31,  
    2022     2021  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest   $ 4,689,579     $ 4,836,243  
Less preferred stock     (338,980 )     (338,980 )
Total common stockholders’ equity     4,350,599       4,497,263  
Less intangible assets:                
Goodwill     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization     (2,754 )     (8,274 )
Total intangibles     (663,543 )     (669,063 )
Total tangible common stockholders’ equity   $ 3,687,056     $ 3,828,200  
Total assets   $ 27,656,568     $ 26,530,430  
Less intangible assets:                
Goodwill     (660,789 )     (660,789 )
Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization     (2,754 )     (8,274 )
Total intangibles     (663,543 )     (669,063 )
Total tangible assets   $ 26,993,025     $ 25,861,367  
Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets     15.73 %     16.95 %
Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets     13.66 %     14.80 %


Calculation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Unaudited
 
    Three Months Ended  
    December 31,
2022 		    September 30,
2022 		    June 30,
2022 		    March 31,
2022 		    December 31,
2021 		 
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 158,832     $ 128,302     $ 132,358     $ 128,028     $ 149,760  
Preferred stock dividends     4,047       4,047       4,047       4,480        
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest     (54 )           8       (5 )     5  
Provision for income taxes     45,686       35,969       39,375       36,410       44,197  
Provision for credit losses     32,508       39,771       7,025       4,190       (7,992 )
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue   $ 241,019     $ 208,089     $ 182,813     $ 173,103     $ 185,970  
                                         
    Three Months Ended     Year Ended December 31,  
    September 30,
2021 		    June 30,
2021 		    March 31,
2021 		    2022     2021  
    (Dollars in thousands)  
Net income available to common stockholders   $ 130,290     $ 150,535     $ 148,416     $ 547,520     $ 579,001  
Preferred stock dividends                       16,621        
Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest     (5 )     13       19       (51 )     32  
Provision for income taxes     40,713       45,161       43,818       157,440       173,888  
Provision for credit losses     (7,454 )     (30,932 )     (31,559 )     83,494       (77,938 )
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue   $ 163,544     $ 164,777     $ 160,694     $ 805,024     $ 674,983  


