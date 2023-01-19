Banner Corporation Reports Net Income of $54.4 Million, or $1.58 Per Diluted Share, for Fourth Quarter 2022; Earns $195.4 Million in Net Income, or $5.67 Per Diluted Share, for 2022; Declares Increased Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.48 Per Share

/EIN News/ -- WALLA WALLA, Wash., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR) (“Banner”), the parent company of Banner Bank, today reported net income of $54.4 million, or $1.58 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, an 11% increase compared to $49.1 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the preceding quarter and a 9% increase compared to $49.9 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2021. Banner’s fourth quarter 2022 results include $6.7 million of provision for credit losses, compared to $6.1 million of provision for credit losses in the preceding quarter and $5.2 million in recapture of provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter of 2021. In addition, the current quarter included an accrual of $3.5 million of legal expense in relation to a potential settlement of a pending litigation matter. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income decreased 3% to $195.4 million, or $5.67 per diluted share, compared to net income of $201.0 million, or $5.76 per diluted share for the prior year. Full year 2022 results include $10.4 million in provision for credit losses, compared to $33.4 million in recapture of provision for credit losses in 2021. In addition, Banner recognized a $7.8 million gain related to the branch sale completed during the second quarter of 2022.



Banner announced that its Board of Directors increased its regular quarterly cash dividend by 9% to $0.48 per share. The dividend will be payable February 13, 2023, to common shareholders of record on February 02, 2023.

“Banner’s 2022 operating results reflect the continued successful execution of our super community bank strategy, and the benefits of implementing Banner Forward initiatives,” said Mark Grescovich, President and CEO. “Our performance for the fourth quarter of 2022 benefited from solid loan growth and higher yields on interest-earning assets that led to net interest margin expansion. Our continued focus on fostering new client relationships contributed to our 13% growth in loans, excluding PPP loans, compared to 2021. Our asset sensitive balance sheet contributed to the expansion of our net interest margin. As we continue to grow, we remain true to our values and guiding principle: Do the right thing for our clients, communities, employees, and shareholders through all economic cycles.”

“During the fourth quarter of 2022, we published our inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Highlights Report,” said Grescovich. “This report identifies ongoing practices and recent accomplishments in the areas of environmental risk and impact management, social responsibility (including diversity, equity and inclusion) and governance. While we’ve been engaged in ESG activities and practices for a very long time, creating this report makes it easier to share more examples and greater detail with interested stakeholders in a single, dedicated document.” The report can be found on our website, bannerbank.com/esg.

“Banner Forward, our bank-wide initiative to enhance revenue growth and reduce operating expense, is having a meaningful impact on earnings,” said Grescovich. “Beginning during the third quarter of 2021, Banner Forward is focused on accelerating growth in commercial banking, deepening relationships with retail clients, and advancing technology strategies to enhance our digital service channels, while streamlining underwriting and back office processes. The implementation of the revenue initiatives benefited the second half of 2022 and are expected to continue ramping up in 2023. The efficiency-related initiatives associated with Banner Forward have largely been completed. During the fourth quarter of 2022, we incurred expenses of $838,000 related to Banner Forward.”

At December 31, 2022, Banner Corporation had $15.83 billion in assets, $10.01 billion in net loans and $13.62 billion in deposits. Banner operates 137 full service branch offices, including branches located in eight of the top 20 largest western Metropolitan Statistical Areas by population.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights

Revenues increased 6% to $172.1 million, compared to $162.0 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 18% compared to $146.0 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Net interest income increased 9% to $159.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $146.4 million in the preceding quarter and increased 31%, compared to $121.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, was 4.23%, compared to 3.85% in the preceding quarter and 3.17% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Mortgage banking revenues increased to $2.3 million, compared to $105,000 in the preceding quarter, and decreased 59% compared to $5.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Return on average assets was 1.34%, compared to 1.18% in both the preceding quarter and fourth quarter a year ago.

Net loans receivable increased 3% to $10.01 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $9.69 billion at September 30, 2022, and increased 12% compared to $8.95 billion at December 31, 2021.

Non-performing assets increased to $23.4 million, or 0.15% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, compared to $15.6 million, or 0.10% of total assets at September 30, 2022, and decreased slightly compared to $23.7 million, or 0.14% of total assets, at December 31, 2021.

The allowance for credit losses - loans was $141.5 million, or 1.39% of total loans receivable, as of December 31, 2022, compared to $135.9 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable as of September 30, 2022 and $132.1 million, or 1.45% of total loans receivable as of December 31, 2021.

Core deposits (non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts) decreased to $12.90 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $13.51 billion at September 30, 2022, and $13.49 billion a year ago. Core deposits represented 95% of total deposits at December 31, 2022.

Dividends paid to shareholders were $0.44 per share in the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Common shareholders’ equity per share increased 3% to $42.59 at December 31, 2022, compared to $41.20 at the preceding quarter end, and decreased 14% from $49.35 a year ago.

Tangible common shareholders’ equity per share* increased 5% to $31.41 at December 31, 2022, compared to $29.97 at the preceding quarter end, and decreased 17% from $38.02 a year ago.

*Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measure; see the discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 16.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income was $159.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $146.4 million in the preceding quarter and $121.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Banner’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 4.23% for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 38 basis-point increase compared to 3.85% in the preceding quarter and a 106 basis-point increase compared to 3.17% in the fourth quarter a year ago. “Rising market interest rates during the quarter produced higher yields on loans and investment securities which improved our net interest margin. Our net interest margin was also enhanced by increases in average loan balances during the quarter,” said Grescovich.

Average yields on interest-earning assets increased 43 basis points to 4.40% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.97% for the preceding quarter and increased 111 basis points compared to 3.29% in the fourth quarter a year ago. Since March 2022, in response to inflation, the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) of the Federal Reserve System has increased the target range for the federal funds rate by 425 basis points, including 125 basis points during the fourth quarter of 2022, to a range of 4.25% to 4.50%. The increase in average yields on interest-earning assets during the current quarter reflects the benefit of variable rate interest-earning assets repricing higher, as well as new loans being originated at higher interest rates. Average loan yields increased 32 basis points to 5.14% compared to 4.82% in the preceding quarter and increased 57 basis points compared to 4.57% in the fourth quarter a year ago. The increase in average loan yields during the current quarter compared to the preceding and prior year quarters was primarily the result of rising interest rates. The year-over-year increase in average loan yields was partially offset by a decline in the recognition of deferred loan fee income due to loan repayments from U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loan forgiveness compared to the prior year quarter. Total deposit costs were 0.10% in the fourth quarter of 2022, which was a three basis-point increase compared to both the preceding quarter and fourth quarter a year ago. The total cost of funding liabilities was 0.18% during the fourth quarter of 2022, a five basis-point increase compared to 0.13% in both the preceding quarter and fourth quarter a year ago.

Banner recorded a $6.7 million provision for credit losses in the current quarter (comprised of a $6.0 million provision for credit losses - loans, a $680,000 provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments and a $19,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities). This compares to a $6.1 million provision for credit losses in the prior quarter (comprised of a $6.3 million provision for credit losses - loans, a $205,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments and a $55,000 recapture of provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities) and a $5.2 million recapture of provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter a year ago (comprised of an $8.1 million recapture of provision for credit losses - loans, a $2.3 million provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments and a $579,000 provision for credit losses - held-to-maturity debt securities). The provision for credit losses for the current and preceding quarter primarily reflects loan growth and, to a lesser extent, a deterioration in forecasted economic indicators utilized to estimate credit losses.

Total non-interest income was $13.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $15.6 million in the preceding quarter and $24.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The decrease in non-interest income during the current quarter, compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to a $628,000 decrease in deposit fees and other service charges and a $3.7 million net loss on the sale of securities recorded during the current quarter, partially offset by a $2.2 million increase in mortgage banking revenues. The decrease in non-interest income during the current quarter, compared to the prior year quarter was primarily due to a $3.3 million decrease in mortgage banking revenues, a $3.3 million decrease in miscellaneous non-interest income primarily due to a valuation adjustment recognized on the SBA servicing asset and higher gains related to SBA loans sold during the fourth quarter a year ago, and the previously mentioned net loss recognized on the sale of securities during the current quarter, partially offset by a $917,000 increase in bank-owned life insurance income. Deposit fees and other service charges were $10.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $11.4 million in the preceding quarter and $10.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Mortgage banking revenues, including gains on one- to four-family and multifamily loan sales and loan servicing fees, were $2.3 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $105,000 in the preceding quarter and $5.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The increase from the preceding quarter primarily reflects a negative fair value adjustment recognized in the previous quarter on multifamily held for sale loans. The decrease from the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily reflects a reduction in the volume and a decrease in the gain on sale margin for one- to four-family loans sold. The reduction in the volume of one-to four family loans sold primarily reflects reduced refinancing activity, as well as decreased purchase activity as interest rates increased during the current year. Home purchase activity accounted for 90% of one- to four-family mortgage loan originations in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 88% in the preceding quarter and was 64% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Mortgage banking revenue included a $723,000 lower of cost or market upward adjustment for the current quarter due to the transfer of multifamily held for sale loans to held for investment portfolio loans, partially offset by a negative fair value adjustment on multifamily held for sale loans. This compares to a $2.2 million lower of cost or market downward adjustment recorded during the preceding quarter on multifamily held for sale loans due to increases in market interest rates this year.

Fourth quarter 2022 non-interest income also included a $157,000 net gain for fair value adjustments as a result of changes in the valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value, principally comprised of certain investment securities held for trading and limited partnership investments, and a $3.7 million net loss on the sale of securities. In the preceding quarter, results included a $532,000 net gain for fair value adjustments and a $6,000 net gain on the sale of securities. In the fourth quarter a year ago, results included a $2.7 million net gain for fair value adjustments and a $136,000 net loss on the sale of securities.

Total revenue increased 6% to $172.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $162.0 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 18% compared to $146.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted revenue* (the total of net interest income and total non-interest income excluding the net gain or loss on the sale of securities, the net change in valuation of financial instruments, and the gain on sale of branches) was $175.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $161.5 million in the preceding quarter and $143.4 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year ended December 31, 2022, total revenue was $628.4 million compared to $593.3 million during 2021, with adjusted revenue* totaling $623.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $588.2 million in 2021.

Total non-interest expense was $99.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $95.0 million in the preceding quarter and $91.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. The increase in non-interest expense for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter primarily reflects a $1.1 million decrease in capitalized loan origination costs, primarily due to decreases in production for construction and land loans, a $1.5 million increase in occupancy and equipment expenses, primarily reflecting increased building rent expense due to lease buyouts during the quarter as well as weather related increases in building maintenance expense, and a $3.7 million increase in professional and legal expenses, primarily due to a $3.5 million accrual during the current quarter in relation to a potential settlement of a pending litigation matter, partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in salary and employee benefits expense, primarily due to a decrease in commission expense. The increase in non-interest expense for the current quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago primarily reflects an increase in salary and employee benefits expense, a decrease in capitalized loan origination costs and an increase in professional and legal expenses, partially offset by a $2.3 million loss on extinguishment of debt as a result of the redemption of $8.2 million of junior subordinated debentures during fourth quarter of 2021. For the year ended December 31, 2022, total non-interest expense was $377.3 million, compared to $380.1 million in the prior year. Banner’s efficiency ratio was 57.52% for the fourth quarter, compared to 58.65% in the preceding quarter and 62.88% in same quarter a year ago. Banner’s adjusted efficiency ratio* was 54.43% for the fourth quarter, compared to 57.04% in the preceding quarter and 59.71% in the year ago quarter.

Federal and state income tax expense totaled $12.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 resulting in an effective tax rate of 18.1%, reflecting the benefits from tax exempt income as well as some adjustments related to filing its annual tax returns. Banner’s statutory income tax rate is 23.5%, representing a blend of the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0% and apportioned effects of the state income tax rates.

* Non-GAAP measure; see the discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 16.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets decreased 3% to $15.83 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $16.36 billion at September 30, 2022, and decreased 6% when compared to $16.80 billion at December 31, 2021. The total of securities and interest-bearing deposits held at other banks was $4.28 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $5.01 billion at September 30, 2022 and $6.26 billion at December 31, 2021. The decreases compared to the prior quarter and the prior year quarter were primarily due to a decrease in interest-bearing deposits. The average effective duration of Banner's securities portfolio was approximately 6.5 years at December 31, 2022, compared to 4.6 years at December 31, 2021.

Total loans receivable increased to $10.15 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $9.83 billion at September 30, 2022, and $9.08 billion at December 31, 2021. Excluding SBA PPP loans, total loans receivable increased $325.1 million from the preceding quarter and increased $1.19 billion from the fourth quarter a year ago. SBA PPP loans decreased 41% to $7.9 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $13.4 million at September 30, 2022, and decreased 94% to $133.9 million at December 31, 2021. One- to four-family residential loans increased to $1.17 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $1.03 billion at September 30, 2022, and $657.5 million a year ago. The increase in one- to four-family residential loans from the preceding quarter was primarily the result of one- to four-family construction loans converting to one- to four-family portfolio loans as construction was completed and new production during the fourth quarter of 2022. Multifamily real estate loans increased 9% to $645.1 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $592.8 million at September 30, 2022, and increased 22% compared to $530.9 million a year ago. The current quarter increase in multifamily loans was due to transferring $54.0 million of multifamily held for sale loans to held for investment portfolio loans. Commercial real estate loans decreased slightly to $3.64 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $3.66 billion at September 30, 2022 and decreased 4% when compared to $3.79 billion at December 31, 2021. Commercial business loans increased 4% to $2.23 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $2.15 billion at September 30, 2022, and increased 14% compared to $1.96 billion a year ago. Excluding SBA PPP loans, commercial business loans increased 4% to $2.22 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $2.14 billion at September 30, 2022, and increased 21% compared to $1.83 billion a year ago. Agricultural business loans decreased to $295.1 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $299.4 million at September 30, 2022, and increased from $280.6 million a year ago. Total construction, land and land development loans were $1.49 billion at December 31, 2022, a 3% increase from $1.44 billion at September 30, 2022, and a 14% increase from $1.31 billion at December 31, 2021, primarily due to an increase in multifamily construction loans. Consumer loans increased to $680.9 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $662.2 million at September 30, 2022, and increased from $555.9 million a year ago. The year-over-year increase in consumer loans was partially due to the purchase of a $25.6 million pool of consumer marine loans during the prior quarter.

Loans held for sale were $56.9 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $84.4 million at September 30, 2022, and $96.5 million at December 31, 2021. The volume of one- to four- family residential mortgage loans sold was $39.3 million in the current quarter, compared to $49.7 million in the preceding quarter and $245.9 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. No multifamily loans were sold during the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $10.5 million sold in the preceding quarter and none sold in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Total deposits decreased to $13.62 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $14.23 billion at September 30, 2022, and $14.33 billion a year ago. Non-interest-bearing account balances decreased 5% to $6.18 billion at December 31, 2022, compared to $6.51 billion at September 30, 2022, and 3% compared to $6.39 billion a year ago. Core deposits were 95% of total deposits at both December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 and 94% of total deposits at December 31, 2021. Certificates of deposit increased to $723.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $721.9 million at September 30, 2022, and decreased 14% compared to $838.6 million a year earlier. Banner had $50.0 million of FHLB borrowings at December 31, 2022, compared to none at September 30, 2022 and $50.0 million a year ago.

At December 31, 2022, total common shareholders’ equity was $1.46 billion, or 9.20% of assets, compared to $1.41 billion or 8.61% of assets at September 30, 2022, and $1.69 billion or 10.06% of assets a year ago. The increase in total common shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2022 compared to September 30, 2022 was primarily due to a $39.1 million increase in retained earnings as a result of $54.4 million in net income, partially offset by the payment of cash dividends during the quarter. The decrease in total common shareholders’ equity from December 31, 2021 reflects a $363.0 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income, primarily due to an increase in the unrealized loss on the security portfolio as a result of an increase in interest rates, the repurchase of 200,000 shares of common stock in the second quarter of 2022 at an average cost of $54.80 per share, and the payment of cash dividends, partially offset by a $134.5 million increase in retained earnings. At December 31, 2022, tangible common shareholders’ equity*, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, net, was $1.07 billion, or 6.95% of tangible assets*, compared to $1.02 billion, or 6.41% of tangible assets, at September 30, 2022, and $1.30 billion, or 7.93% of tangible assets, a year ago.

Banner and Banner Bank continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized.” At December 31, 2022, Banner's estimated common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.44%, its estimated Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets ratio was 9.45%, and its estimated total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 14.04%. These regulatory capital ratios are estimates, pending completion and filing of Banner’s regulatory reports.

* Non-GAAP measure; see the discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 16.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses - loans was $141.5 million, or 1.39% of total loans receivable and 615% of non-performing loans, at December 31, 2022, compared to $135.9 million, or 1.38% of total loans receivable and 895% of non-performing loans, at September 30, 2022, and $132.1 million, or 1.45% of total loans receivable and 578% of non-performing loans, at December 31, 2021. In addition to the allowance for credit losses - loans, Banner maintains an allowance for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments, which was $14.7 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $14.0 million at September 30, 2022 and $12.4 million at December 31, 2021. Net loan charge-offs totaled $496,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net loan recoveries of $869,000 in the preceding quarter and $311,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago. Non-performing loans were $23.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $15.2 million at September 30, 2022, and $22.8 million a year ago.

Banner’s total substandard loans were $137.2 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $136.4 million at September 30, 2022, and $198.4 million a year ago. The year over year decrease primarily reflects the payoff of substandard loans as well as risk rating upgrades during the current year.

Banner’s total non-performing assets were $23.4 million, or 0.15% of total assets, at December 31, 2022, compared to $15.6 million, or 0.10% of total assets, at September 30, 2022, and $23.7 million, or 0.14% of total assets, a year ago.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Quarters Ended Years Ended (in thousands except shares and per share data) Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 INTEREST INCOME: Loans receivable $ 129,450 $ 116,610 $ 104,929 $ 450,916 $ 445,731 Mortgage-backed securities 19,099 17,558 13,220 67,585 45,723 Securities and cash equivalents 17,009 16,951 8,397 54,068 29,046 165,558 151,119 126,546 572,569 520,500 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 3,623 2,407 2,384 10,124 11,770 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 198 — 348 489 2,592 Other borrowings 132 81 109 377 467 Subordinated debt 2,534 2,188 2,175 8,400 8,780 6,487 4,676 5,016 19,390 23,609 Net interest income 159,071 146,443 121,530 553,179 496,891 PROVISION (RECAPTURE) FOR CREDIT LOSSES 6,704 6,087 (5,243 ) 10,364 (33,388 ) Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses 152,367 140,356 126,773 542,815 530,279 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit fees and other service charges 10,821 11,449 10,341 44,459 39,495 Mortgage banking operations 2,311 105 5,643 10,834 33,948 Bank-owned life insurance 2,120 1,804 1,203 7,794 5,000 Miscellaneous 1,382 1,689 4,702 6,805 12,875 16,634 15,047 21,889 69,892 91,318 Net (loss) gain on sale of securities (3,721 ) 6 (136 ) (3,248 ) 482 Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value 157 532 2,721 807 4,616 Gain on sale of branches, including related deposits — — — 7,804 — Total non-interest income 13,070 15,585 24,474 75,255 96,416 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salary and employee benefits 60,309 61,639 57,798 242,266 244,351 Less capitalized loan origination costs (4,877 ) (5,984 ) (7,647 ) (24,313 ) (34,401 ) Occupancy and equipment 13,506 12,008 13,885 52,018 52,850 Information and computer data services 6,535 6,803 6,441 25,986 24,356 Payment and card processing services 5,109 5,508 5,062 21,195 20,544 Professional and legal expenses 6,328 2,619 2,251 14,005 22,274 Advertising and marketing 1,350 1,326 2,071 3,959 6,036 Deposit insurance 1,739 1,946 1,340 6,649 5,583 State and municipal business and use taxes 1,304 1,223 976 4,693 4,343 Real estate operations, net 28 68 49 (104 ) (22 ) Amortization of core deposit intangibles 1,215 1,215 1,574 5,279 6,571 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — 2,284 793 2,284 Miscellaneous 6,467 6,663 5,594 24,869 24,236 99,013 95,034 91,678 377,295 379,005 COVID-19 expenses — — 127 — 436 Merger and acquisition-related expenses — — — — 660 Total non-interest expense 99,013 95,034 91,805 377,295 380,101 Income before provision for income taxes 66,424 60,907 59,442 240,775 246,594 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 12,044 11,837 9,515 45,397 45,546 NET INCOME $ 54,380 $ 49,070 $ 49,927 $ 195,378 $ 201,048 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.59 $ 1.43 $ 1.46 $ 5.70 $ 5.81 Diluted $ 1.58 $ 1.43 $ 1.44 $ 5.67 $ 5.76 Cumulative dividends declared per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.41 $ 1.76 $ 1.64 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 34,226,162 34,224,640 34,292,967 34,264,322 34,610,056 Diluted 34,437,151 34,416,017 34,575,607 34,459,922 34,919,188 Increase (decrease) in common shares outstanding 2,259 429 641 (58,614 ) (906,568 )









FINANCIAL CONDITION Percentage Change (in thousands except shares and per share data) Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 198,154 $ 273,052 $ 358,461 (27.4 )% (44.7 )% Interest-bearing deposits 44,908 548,869 1,775,839 (91.8 )% (97.5 )% Total cash and cash equivalents 243,062 821,921 2,134,300 (70.4 )% (88.6 )% Securities - trading 28,694 28,383 26,981 1.1 % 6.3 % Securities - available for sale 2,789,031 2,996,173 3,638,993 (6.9 )% (23.4 )% Securities - held to maturity 1,117,588 1,132,852 520,922 (1.3 )% 114.5 % Total securities 3,935,313 4,157,408 4,186,896 (5.3 )% (6.0 )% Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) stock 12,000 10,000 12,000 20.0 % — % Securities purchased under agreements to resell 300,000 300,000 300,000 — % — % Loans held for sale 56,857 84,358 96,487 (32.6 )% (41.1 )% Loans receivable 10,146,724 9,827,096 9,084,763 3.3 % 11.7 % Allowance for credit losses – loans (141,465 ) (135,918 ) (132,099 ) 4.1 % 7.1 % Net loans receivable 10,005,259 9,691,178 8,952,664 3.2 % 11.8 % Accrued interest receivable 57,284 50,689 42,916 13.0 % 33.5 % Real estate owned (REO) held for sale, net 340 340 852 — % (60.1 )% Property and equipment, net 138,754 141,280 148,759 (1.8 )% (6.7 )% Goodwill 373,121 373,121 373,121 — % — % Other intangibles, net 9,440 10,655 14,855 (11.4 )% (36.5 )% Bank-owned life insurance 297,565 295,443 244,156 0.7 % 21.9 % Operating lease right-of-use assets 49,283 51,908 55,257 (5.1 )% (10.8 )% Other assets 355,153 372,508 242,609 (4.7 )% 46.4 % Total assets $ 15,833,431 $ 16,360,809 $ 16,804,872 (3.2 )% (5.8 )% LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 6,176,998 $ 6,507,523 $ 6,385,177 (5.1 )% (3.3 )% Interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts 6,719,531 7,004,799 7,103,125 (4.1 )% (5.4 )% Interest-bearing certificates 723,530 721,944 838,631 0.2 % (13.7 )% Total deposits 13,620,059 14,234,266 14,326,933 (4.3 )% (4.9 )% Advances from FHLB 50,000 — 50,000 — % — % Other borrowings 232,799 234,006 264,490 (0.5 )% (12.0 )% Subordinated notes, net 98,947 98,849 98,564 0.1 % 0.4 % Junior subordinated debentures at fair value 74,857 73,841 119,815 1.4 % (37.5 )% Operating lease liabilities 55,205 58,031 59,756 (4.9 )% (7.6 )% Accrued expenses and other liabilities 200,839 209,226 148,303 (4.0 )% 35.4 % Deferred compensation 44,293 43,931 46,684 0.8 % (5.1 )% Total liabilities 14,376,999 14,952,150 15,114,545 (3.8 )% (4.9 )% SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 1,293,959 1,291,741 1,299,381 0.2 % (0.4 )% Retained earnings 525,242 486,108 390,762 8.1 % 34.4 % Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (362,769 ) (369,190 ) 184 (1.7 )% nm Total shareholders’ equity 1,456,432 1,408,659 1,690,327 3.4 % (13.8 )% Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 15,833,431 $ 16,360,809 $ 16,804,872 (3.2 )% (5.8 )% Common Shares Issued: Shares outstanding at end of period 34,194,018 34,191,759 34,252,632 Common shareholders’ equity per share (1) $ 42.59 $ 41.20 $ 49.35 Common shareholders’ tangible equity per share (1) (2) $ 31.41 $ 29.97 $ 38.02 Common shareholders’ tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 6.95 % 6.41 % 7.93 % Consolidated Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.45 % 9.06 % 8.76 %





(1 ) Calculation is based on number of common shares outstanding at the end of the period rather than weighted average shares outstanding. (2 ) Common shareholders’ tangible equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. These ratios represent non-GAAP financial measures. See also Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation tables on the final two pages of the press release tables.









ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Percentage Change LOANS (1) Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Commercial real estate (CRE): Owner-occupied $ 845,320 $ 862,792 $ 831,623 (2.0 )% 1.6 % Investment properties 1,589,975 1,604,881 1,674,027 (0.9 )% (5.0 )% Small balance CRE 1,200,251 1,188,351 1,281,863 1.0 % (6.4 )% Multifamily real estate 645,071 592,834 530,885 8.8 % 21.5 % Construction, land and land development: Commercial construction 184,876 171,029 167,998 8.1 % 10.0 % Multifamily construction 325,816 275,488 259,116 18.3 % 25.7 % One- to four-family construction 647,329 666,350 568,753 (2.9 )% 13.8 % Land and land development 328,475 329,459 313,454 (0.3 )% 4.8 % Commercial business: Commercial business 1,275,813 1,229,490 1,038,206 3.8 % 22.9 % SBA PPP 7,594 13,060 132,574 (41.9 )% (94.3 )% Small business scored 947,092 906,647 792,310 4.5 % 19.5 % Agricultural business, including secured by farmland: Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 294,743 299,056 279,224 (1.4 )% 5.6 % SBA PPP 334 344 1,354 (2.9 )% (75.3 )% One- to four-family residential 1,173,112 1,025,143 657,474 14.4 % 78.4 % Consumer: Consumer—home equity revolving lines of credit 566,291 545,807 458,533 3.8 % 23.5 % Consumer—other 114,632 116,365 97,369 (1.5 )% 17.7 % Total loans receivable $ 10,146,724 $ 9,827,096 $ 9,084,763 3.3 % 11.7 % Restructured loans performing under their restructured terms $ 4,241 $ 4,352 $ 5,309 Loans 30 - 89 days past due and on accrual $ 17,186 $ 15,208 $ 11,558 Total delinquent loans (including loans on non-accrual), net $ 32,371 $ 21,728 $ 18,688 Total delinquent loans / Total loans receivable 0.32 % 0.22 % 0.21 %

(1) December 31, 2021 loan balances were reclassified to match current period presentation.





LOANS BY GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION Percentage Change Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Amount Percentage Amount Amount Washington $ 4,777,546 47.1 % $ 4,648,124 $ 4,264,590 2.8 % 12.0 % California 2,484,980 24.5 % 2,323,740 2,138,340 6.9 % 16.2 % Oregon 1,826,743 18.0 % 1,765,254 1,652,364 3.5 % 10.6 % Idaho 565,586 5.6 % 588,498 525,141 (3.9 )% 7.7 % Utah 75,967 0.7 % 95,250 74,913 (20.2 )% 1.4 % Other 415,902 4.1 % 406,230 429,415 2.4 % (3.1 )% Total loans receivable $ 10,146,724 100.0 % $ 9,827,096 $ 9,084,763 3.3 % 11.7 %





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(dollars in thousands)

LOAN ORIGINATIONS Quarters Ended Years Ended Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Commercial real estate $ 117,787 $ 92,062 $ 196,350 $ 418,635 $ 565,809 Multifamily real estate 8,881 4,603 25,933 37,612 110,640 Construction and land 301,804 444,365 522,081 1,935,476 1,975,664 Commercial business: Commercial business 298,396 218,044 203,549 1,034,950 731,315 SBA PPP — — — — 485,077 Agricultural business 24,314 9,879 13,061 89,655 61,997 One-to four-family residential 83,491 92,701 52,251 358,976 206,662 Consumer 102,502 126,940 101,365 545,254 465,213 Total loan originations (excluding loans held for sale) $ 937,175 $ 988,594 $ 1,114,590 $ 4,420,558 $ 4,602,377









ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Quarters Ended Years Ended CHANGE IN THE Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES – LOANS Balance, beginning of period $ 135,918 $ 128,702 $ 139,915 $ 132,099 $ 167,279 Provision (recapture) for credit losses – loans 6,043 6,347 (8,127 ) 8,158 (33,112 ) Recoveries of loans previously charged off: Commercial real estate 88 88 635 392 1,729 Construction and land — — — 384 100 One- to four-family real estate 18 25 47 181 199 Commercial business 616 924 267 1,923 1,797 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 91 252 5 475 30 Consumer 153 85 140 566 760 966 1,374 1,094 3,921 4,615 Loans charged off: Commercial real estate — — (1 ) (2 ) (3,767 ) Multifamily real estate — — (59 ) — (59 ) Construction and land — (25 ) — (30 ) — Commercial business (1,231 ) (138 ) (488 ) (1,699 ) (1,762 ) Agricultural business, including secured by farmland — (42 ) — (42 ) (181 ) Consumer (231 ) (300 ) (235 ) (940 ) (914 ) (1,462 ) (505 ) (783 ) (2,713 ) (6,683 ) Net (charge-offs) recoveries (496 ) 869 311 1,208 (2,068 ) Balance, end of period $ 141,465 $ 135,918 $ 132,099 $ 141,465 $ 132,099 Net (charge-offs) recoveries / Average loans receivable (0.005 )% 0.009 % 0.003 % 0.013 % (0.021 )%









ALLOCATION OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES – LOANS Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Specific or allocated credit loss allowance: Commercial real estate $ 44,086 $ 44,365 $ 52,995 Multifamily real estate 7,734 7,114 7,043 Construction and land 29,171 27,985 27,294 One- to four-family real estate 14,729 12,394 8,205 Commercial business 33,299 31,854 26,421 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 3,475 3,455 3,190 Consumer 8,971 8,751 6,951 Total allowance for credit losses – loans $ 141,465 $ 135,918 $ 132,099 Allowance for credit losses - loans / Total loans receivable 1.39 % 1.38 % 1.45 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / Non-performing loans 615 % 895 % 578 %









Quarters Ended Years Ended CHANGE IN THE Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - UNFUNDED LOAN COMMITMENTS Balance, beginning of period $ 14,041 $ 14,246 $ 10,127 $ 12,432 $ 13,297 Provision/(recapture) for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments 680 (205 ) 2,305 2,289 (865 ) Balance, end of period $ 14,721 $ 14,041 $ 12,432 $ 14,721 $ 12,432









ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Loans on non-accrual status: Secured by real estate: Commercial $ 3,683 $ 6,997 $ 14,159 Construction and land 181 299 479 One- to four-family 5,236 2,381 2,711 Commercial business 9,886 1,462 2,156 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 594 594 1,022 Consumer 2,126 1,779 1,754 21,706 13,512 22,281 Loans more than 90 days delinquent, still on accrual: Secured by real estate: One- to four-family 1,023 1,556 436 Commercial business — 64 2 Consumer 264 61 117 1,287 1,681 555 Total non-performing loans 22,993 15,193 22,836 REO 340 340 852 Other repossessed assets 17 17 17 Total non-performing assets $ 23,350 $ 15,550 $ 23,705 Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.15 % 0.10 % 0.14 %









Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 LOANS BY CREDIT RISK RATING Pass $ 10,000,493 $ 9,672,473 $ 8,874,468 Special Mention 9,081 18,251 11,932 Substandard 137,150 136,372 198,363 Total $ 10,146,724 $ 9,827,096 $ 9,084,763









Quarters Ended Years Ended REAL ESTATE OWNED Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Balance, beginning of period $ 340 $ 340 $ 852 $ 852 $ 816 Additions from loan foreclosures — — — — 512 Proceeds from dispositions of REO — — — (864 ) (783 ) Gain on sale of REO — — — 352 307 Balance, end of period $ 340 $ 340 $ 852 $ 340 $ 852









ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) DEPOSIT COMPOSITION Percentage Change Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Non-interest-bearing $ 6,176,998 $ 6,507,523 $ 6,385,177 (5.1) % (3.3) % Interest-bearing checking 1,811,153 1,856,244 1,947,414 (2.4) % (7.0) % Regular savings accounts 2,710,090 2,824,711 2,784,716 (4.1) % (2.7) % Money market accounts 2,198,288 2,323,844 2,370,995 (5.4) % (7.3) % Total interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts 6,719,531 7,004,799 7,103,125 (4.1) % (5.4) % Total core deposits 12,896,529 13,512,322 13,488,302 (4.6) % (4.4) % Interest-bearing certificates 723,530 721,944 838,631 0.2 % (13.7) % Total deposits $ 13,620,059 $ 14,234,266 $ 14,326,933 (4.3) % (4.9) %









GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION OF DEPOSITS Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Percentage Change

Amount Percentage Amount Amount Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Washington $ 7,563,056 55.6 % $ 7,845,755 $ 7,952,376 (3.6) % (4.9) % Oregon 2,998,572 22.0 % 3,148,520 3,067,054 (4.8) % (2.2) % California 2,331,524 17.1 % 2,493,977 2,524,296 (6.5) % (7.6) % Idaho 726,907 5.3 % 746,014 783,207 (2.6) % (7.2) % Total deposits $ 13,620,059 100.0 % $ 14,234,266 $ 14,326,933 (4.3) % (4.9) %









INCLUDED IN TOTAL DEPOSITS Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Public non-interest-bearing accounts $ 212,533 $ 192,742 $ 193,917 Public interest-bearing transaction & savings accounts 180,326 172,567 159,957 Public interest-bearing certificates 26,810 33,787 39,961 Total public deposits $ 419,669 $ 399,096 $ 393,835









ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) ESTIMATED REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 Actual Minimum to be

categorized as

"Adequately Capitalized" Minimum to be

categorized as

"Well Capitalized" Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Banner Corporation-consolidated: Total capital to risk-weighted assets $ 1,769,064 14.04 % $ 1,008,232 8.00 % $ 1,260,290 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,528,694 12.13 % 756,174 6.00 % 756,174 6.00 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets 1,528,694 9.45 % 647,345 4.00 % n/a n/a Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,442,194 11.44 % 567,130 4.50 % n/a n/a Banner Bank: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 1,684,766 13.38 % 1,007,325 8.00 % 1,259,156 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,544,396 12.27 % 755,494 6.00 % 1,007,325 8.00 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets 1,544,396 9.55 % 646,935 4.00 % 808,668 5.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,544,396 12.27 % 566,620 4.50 % 818,452 6.50 %

These regulatory capital ratios are estimates, pending completion and filing of Banner's regulatory reports.





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) (rates / ratios annualized) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREAD Quarters Ended Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest and

Dividends Yield / Cost(3) Average

Balance Interest and

Dividends Yield / Cost(3) Average

Balance Interest and

Dividends Yield / Cost(3) Interest-earning assets: Held for sale loans $ 45,654 $ 527 4.58 % $ 68,608 $ 676 3.91 % $ 73,101 $ 601 3.26 % Mortgage loans 8,175,281 103,478 5.02 % 7,841,018 94,581 4.79 % 7,362,363 83,059 4.48 % Commercial/agricultural loans 1,742,517 24,727 5.63 % 1,670,595 20,418 4.85 % 1,460,486 14,966 4.07 % SBA PPP loans 9,347 224 9.51 % 21,943 613 11.08 % 209,776 5,845 11.05 % Consumer and other loans 140,801 2,125 5.99 % 120,583 1,824 6.00 % 119,658 1,749 5.80 % Total loans(1) 10,113,600 131,081 5.14 % 9,722,747 118,112 4.82 % 9,225,384 106,220 4.57 % Mortgage-backed securities 3,187,557 19,244 2.40 % 3,183,837 17,704 2.21 % 2,838,759 13,344 1.86 % Other securities 1,628,553 15,945 3.88 % 1,671,305 13,578 3.22 % 1,550,383 8,466 2.17 % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 245,538 2,126 3.44 % 778,196 4,406 2.25 % 1,901,165 731 0.15 % FHLB stock 10,773 76 2.80 % 10,000 75 2.98 % 12,000 135 4.46 % Total investment securities 5,072,421 37,391 2.92 % 5,643,338 35,763 2.51 % 6,302,307 22,676 1.43 % Total interest-earning assets 15,186,021 168,472 4.40 % 15,366,085 153,875 3.97 % 15,527,691 128,896 3.29 % Non-interest-earning assets 927,585 1,100,313 1,306,437 Total assets $ 16,113,606 $ 16,466,398 $ 16,834,128 Deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 1,818,907 566 0.12 % $ 1,862,887 429 0.09 % $ 1,875,097 289 0.06 % Savings accounts 2,761,323 866 0.12 % 2,822,153 481 0.07 % 2,773,597 400 0.06 % Money market accounts 2,256,867 1,337 0.24 % 2,378,851 769 0.13 % 2,367,861 559 0.09 % Certificates of deposit 709,974 854 0.48 % 740,014 728 0.39 % 840,920 1,136 0.54 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,547,071 3,623 0.19 % 7,803,905 2,407 0.12 % 7,857,475 2,384 0.12 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 6,402,297 — — % 6,458,749 — — % 6,523,149 — — % Total deposits 13,949,368 3,623 0.10 % 14,262,654 2,407 0.07 % 14,380,624 2,384 0.07 % Other interest-bearing liabilities: FHLB advances 19,337 198 4.06 % — — — % 50,000 348 2.76 % Other borrowings 238,217 132 0.22 % 242,658 81 0.13 % 266,559 109 0.16 % Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 189,178 2,534 5.31 % 189,178 2,188 4.59 % 246,510 2,175 3.50 % Total borrowings 446,732 2,864 2.54 % 431,836 2,269 2.08 % 563,069 2,632 1.85 % Total funding liabilities 14,396,100 6,487 0.18 % 14,694,490 4,676 0.13 % 14,943,693 5,016 0.13 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2) 292,480 257,058 216,940 Total liabilities 14,688,580 14,951,548 15,160,633 Shareholders’ equity 1,425,026 1,514,850 1,673,495 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 16,113,606 $ 16,466,398 $ 16,834,128 Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent) $ 161,985 4.22 % $ 149,199 3.84 % $ 123,880 3.16 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 4.23 % 3.85 % 3.17 % Reconciliation to reported net interest income: Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis (2,914 ) (2,756 ) (2,350 ) Net interest income and margin, as reported $ 159,071 4.16 % $ 146,443 3.78 % $ 121,530 3.11 % Additional Key Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 1.34 % 1.18 % 1.18 % Return on average equity 15.14 % 12.85 % 11.84 % Average equity/average assets 8.84 % 9.20 % 9.94 % Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities 189.97 % 186.58 % 184.40 % Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities 105.49 % 104.57 % 103.91 % Non-interest income/average assets 0.32 % 0.38 % 0.58 % Non-interest expense/average assets 2.44 % 2.29 % 2.16 % Efficiency ratio(4) 57.52 % 58.65 % 62.88 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(5) 54.43 % 57.04 % 59.71 %





(1) Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and loans 90 days or more past due. Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans. (2) Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures. (3) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.6 million, $1.5 million and $1.3 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $1.3 million for both the quarters ended December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 and $1.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Adjusted non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue. These represent non-GAAP financial measures. See the discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 16.









ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) (rates / ratios annualized) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREAD Years Ended Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Average

Balance Interest and

Dividends Yield/Cost(3) Average

Balance Interest and

Dividends Yield/Cost(3) Interest-earning assets: Held for sale loans $ 82,030 $ 2,973 3.62 % $ 94,252 $ 3,066 3.25 % Mortgage loans 7,731,195 364,499 4.71 % 7,225,860 328,115 4.54 % Commercial/agricultural loans 1,617,191 77,309 4.78 % 1,498,808 62,479 4.17 % SBA PPP loans 41,167 4,677 11.36 % 770,041 49,854 6.47 % Consumer and other loans 123,667 7,332 5.93 % 122,520 7,298 5.96 % Total loans(1) 9,595,250 456,790 4.76 % 9,711,481 450,812 4.64 % Mortgage-backed securities 3,130,124 68,148 2.18 % 2,451,110 46,199 1.88 % Other securities 1,625,250 48,278 2.97 % 1,336,974 30,114 2.25 % Equity securities — — — % 429 — — % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 969,952 9,633 0.99 % 1,392,619 1,955 0.14 % FHLB stock 10,628 357 3.36 % 13,966 592 4.24 % Total investment securities 5,735,954 126,416 2.20 % 5,195,098 78,860 1.52 % Total interest-earning assets 15,331,204 583,206 3.80 % 14,906,579 529,672 3.55 % Non-interest-earning assets 1,169,271 1,268,348 Total assets $ 16,500,475 $ 16,174,927 Deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 1,890,917 1,557 0.08 % $ 1,755,293 1,188 0.07 % Savings accounts 2,810,264 2,053 0.07 % 2,652,018 1,833 0.07 % Money market accounts 2,364,122 3,143 0.13 % 2,305,814 2,670 0.12 % Certificates of deposit 764,255 3,371 0.44 % 876,509 6,079 0.69 % Total interest-bearing deposits 7,829,558 10,124 0.13 % 7,589,634 11,770 0.16 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 6,434,670 — — % 6,132,875 — — % Total deposits 14,264,228 10,124 0.07 % 13,722,509 11,770 0.09 % Other interest-bearing liabilities: FHLB advances 15,285 489 3.20 % 97,945 2,592 2.65 % Other borrowings 249,681 377 0.15 % 240,817 467 0.19 % Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 189,870 8,400 4.42 % 247,583 8,780 3.55 % Total borrowings 454,836 9,266 2.04 % 586,345 11,839 2.02 % Total funding liabilities 14,719,064 19,390 0.13 % 14,308,854 23,609 0.16 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2) 253,983 206,774 Total liabilities 14,973,047 14,515,628 Shareholders’ equity 1,527,428 1,659,299 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 16,500,475 $ 16,174,927 Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent) $ 563,816 3.67 % $ 506,063 3.39 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.68 % 3.39 % Reconciliation to reported net interest income: Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis (10,637 ) (9,172 ) Net interest income and margin, as reported $ 553,179 3.61 % $ 496,891 3.33 % Additional Key Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 1.18 % 1.24 % Return on average equity 12.79 % 12.12 % Average equity/average assets 9.26 % 10.26 % Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities 185.06 % 182.32 % Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities 104.16 % 104.18 % Non-interest income/average assets 0.46 % 0.60 % Non-interest expense/average assets 2.29 % 2.35 % Efficiency ratio(4) 60.04 % 64.06 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(5) 57.99 % 60.22 %





(1) Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and loans 90 days or more past due. Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans. (2) Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures. (3) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $5.9 million and $5.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $4.8 million and $4.1 million for the years ended December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income and non-interest income. (5) Adjusted non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue. These represent non-GAAP financial measures. See the discussion and reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures beginning on page 16.









ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) * Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common shareholders’ equity per share and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets (both of which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net), and references to adjusted revenue (which excludes fair value adjustments, net gain (loss) on the sale of securities and gain on sale of branches from the total of net interest income and total non-interest income) and the adjusted efficiency ratio (which excludes merger and acquisition-related expenses, COVID-19 expenses, Banner Forward expenses, amortization of core deposit intangibles, real estate owned operations, loss on extinguishment of debt and state/municipal taxes from non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue) represent non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Banner’s core operations reflected in the current quarter’s results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below: ADJUSTED REVENUE Quarters Ended Years Ended Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 159,071 $ 146,443 $ 121,530 $ 553,179 $ 496,891 Non-interest income (GAAP) 13,070 15,585 24,474 75,255 96,416 Total revenue (GAAP) 172,141 162,028 146,004 628,434 593,307 Exclude net loss (gain) on sale of securities 3,721 (6 ) 136 3,248 (482 ) Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (157 ) (532 ) (2,721 ) (807 ) (4,616 ) Exclude gain on sale of branches — — — (7,804 ) — Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 175,705 $ 161,490 $ 143,419 $ 623,071 $ 588,209









ADJUSTED EARNINGS Quarters Ended Years Ended Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Net income (GAAP) $ 54,380 $ 49,070 $ 49,927 $ 195,378 $ 201,048 Exclude net loss (gain) on sale of securities 3,721 (6 ) 136 3,248 (482 ) Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (157 ) (532 ) (2,721 ) (807 ) (4,616 ) Exclude merger and acquisition-related expenses — — — — 660 Exclude COVID-19 expenses — — 127 — 436 Exclude gain on sale of branches — — — (7,804 ) — Exclude Banner Forward expenses 838 411 1,157 5,293 11,604 Exclude loss on extinguishment of debt — — 2,284 793 2,284 Exclude related net tax (benefit) expense (1,057 ) 31 (236 ) (174 ) (2,373 ) Total adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 57,725 $ 48,974 $ 50,674 $ 195,927 $ 208,561 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.58 $ 1.43 $ 1.44 $ 5.67 $ 5.76 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.68 $ 1.42 $ 1.47 $ 5.69 $ 5.97









ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) ADJUSTED EFFICIENCY RATIO Quarters Ended Years Ended Dec 31, 2022 Sep 30, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Dec 31, 2022 Dec 31, 2021 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 99,013 $ 95,034 $ 91,805 $ 377,295 $ 380,101 Exclude merger and acquisition-related expenses — — — — (660 ) Exclude COVID-19 expenses — — (127 ) — (436 ) Exclude Banner Forward expenses (838 ) (411 ) (1,157 ) (5,293 ) (11,604 ) Exclude CDI amortization (1,215 ) (1,215 ) (1,574 ) (5,279 ) (6,571 ) Exclude state/municipal tax expense (1,304 ) (1,223 ) (976 ) (4,693 ) (4,343 ) Exclude REO operations (28 ) (68 ) (49 ) 104 22 Exclude loss on extinguishment of debt — — (2,284 ) (793 ) (2,284 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 95,628 $ 92,117 $ 85,638 $ 361,341 $ 354,225 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 159,071 $ 146,443 $ 121,530 $ 553,179 $ 496,891 Non-interest income (GAAP) 13,070 15,585 24,474 75,255 96,416 Total revenue (GAAP) 172,141 162,028 146,004 628,434 593,307 Exclude net loss (gain) on sale of securities 3,721 (6 ) 136 3,248 (482 ) Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (157 ) (532 ) (2,721 ) (807 ) (4,616 ) Exclude gain on sale of branches — — — (7,804 ) — Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 175,705 $ 161,490 $ 143,419 $ 623,071 $ 588,209 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 57.52 % 58.65 % 62.88 % 60.04 % 64.06 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 54.43 % 57.04 % 59.71 % 57.99 % 60.22 %







