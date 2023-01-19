Submit Release
GPT 101: Decoding ChatGPT's Generative AI for Legal Professionals

In the legal market, questions quickly spread about just how much this chatbot could disrupt the practice of law and delivery of legal services. But ChatGPT is just the tip of the iceberg. The artificial intelligence model powering the chatbot is where the real potential lies, especially when it comes to the future of legal technology and legal services.

