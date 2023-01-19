Four cases on the February calendar, including one that’s the answer to a trivia question

Four cases on the February calendar, including one that’s the answer to a trivia questionMartin.Novitski Wed, 01/18/2023 - 08:57 NewsLink On Tuesday, February 7, in San Francisco, the court will hear the following cases: Tansavatdi v. City of Rancho Palos Verdes, Davis v. Fresno Unified School District, In re F.M, and People v. Wilson. The arguments will be live streamed, as all arguments have been since May 2016.