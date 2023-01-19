January 19 - Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Hits Over 100,000 Subscribers for Text Notifications for Business Filings

State of Colorado

Denver, January 19, 2023 - The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has surpassed 100,000 subscribers for a service that sends text message reminders for business filings. The initiative was launched in 2021 and is part of Secretary Griswold’s initiative to cut red tape and increase services to Colorado businesses.

“As Secretary of State, I’m focused on cutting red tape and increasing support for Colorado’s small businesses. That’s why we launched a text message reminder for business filings,” said Secretary Griswold.

Coloradans who are starting a new LLC have the option of adding a cell phone number in addition to the email address they already provide. Once signed up, users receive a text message when they first file, subscribe or unsubscribe, and they will receive reminders for annual report deadlines. While the new text messaging system is currently in place exclusively for newly-formed LLCs and periodic reports, it will eventually be expanded to all businesses on file with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office – furthering the Department’s focus on innovation.

