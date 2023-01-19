Award-Winning, Innovative High Chair Updated to Compliment Modern Interiors

For the First Time Since its Debut, Revolutionary Beyond JuniorⓇ Y Chair is Available in Fresh Color Combinations to Suit Contemporary Home Style

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Abiie, LLC announces the January release of their award-winning Beyond JuniorⓇ Y Chair in a modern color palette inspired by top-trending European-Scandinavian minimalist home decor. For more than a decade, the internationally recognized engineers at Abiie, LLC (AB-BEE) have supported happy, healthy families with innovative, top-rated, and sustainably crafted baby gear that transforms chaotic mealtimes into quality time together. Now, for the first time since its debut, their team introduces fresh new color combinations to an ergonomically-designed, minimalist modern parent favorite, making it a seamless addition to any contemporary style.“The first of our collection, the Beyond JuniorⓇ Y Chair has earned a remarkable reputation among parents for its outstanding performance, superior quality, and distinctive grow-with-you design,” explains company founder, inventor, and lead design engineer Kenneth Chuah. “The latest color releases give this unique baby essential a modern update that fits flawlessly within contemporary interiors.”Touted on The Ellen Show , the Abiie Beyond JuniorⓇ Y Chair gained nationwide popularity for its revolutionary adjustable design featuring EZ-Seat Technology that easily transforms from a high chair to a dining chair in a matter of seconds. The chair’s minimalist aesthetic, safety-verified design, and durable, responsibly-cultivated beechwood construction stand out from a host of ordinary plastic alternatives. Fan-favorite features include an adjustable dual restraint system, a dishwasher-safe tray cover that conveniently removes with just one click, and a water-resistant seat cushion for fast, easy post-meal cleanup.Conscious parents also love that this multi-functional child must-have is BPA, phthalate, and PVC-free, treated with state-of-the-art anti-microbial heat sterilization to ensure a healthy, hygienic environment for the baby. Choose from three chic new color combinations to compliment a variety of interiors:Misty Grey with Dove Grey CushionMisty Grey with Black Pearl CushionNatural with Dove Grey CushionDiscover an expanding Abiie, LLC baby gear collection that continues to revolutionize mealtime and more, putting healthy families and the planet first with patented designs that reimagine functionality, safety, and comfort. Shop the complete innovative, safety-tested collection online at abiie.com. Follow @abiiebaby on Instagram for product updates, reviews, special offers and more. Abiie, LLC - More than baby gear, a way of life!# # #About Abiie, LLC:Abiie, LLC was founded in 2007 by award-winning inventor and product design engineer Kenneth Chuah to support healthy families and a healthy planet. An alumnus of the University of Texas, Austin, Chuah is a prize winner of Austin’s Product Competition (2004) and a former design engineer for Motorola. In 2007, he turned his focus to the world of child gear, developing a mission to combine the highest standards of safety with best-in-class durability, functionality, and performance. Now, Abiie, LLC has earned international acclaim and the approval of parents everywhere with patented, award-winning designs that change the way families do mealtime and more. Shop the complete safety-tested collection online at abiie.com. Follow @abiiebaby on Instagram for product updates, reviews, special offers and more. Abiie, LLC - More than baby gear, a way of life!

