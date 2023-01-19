Submit Release
VT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE - FIRE INVESTIGATION - JOHNSON, VT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 23A1000321

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Matthew Hill                                               

STATION: Williston Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit                

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: January 18, 2023 – Time of Call: 10:52 PM

LOCATION: 157 Vermont Route 100C Johnson, VT

INCIDENT: Fire Investigation

 

VICTIM: Christopher Manturuk

Age: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: North Hyde Park, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On January 18, 2023, at approximately 10:52 PM the Johnson Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at an unoccupied single-family residence.  An off-duty firefighter reported the fire to 911 after seeing flames inside the building.  When fire crews arrived, they discovered the structure completed involved in fire.  Firefighters conducted an external defense attack on the fire. 

 

As part of Fire Chief Arjay West’s assessment of the scene he contacted Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and requested assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.

 

Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene and conducted a scene examination on Thursday January 19, 2023.  The structure was not inhabited and had not been for several years.  The owner of the property, Chris Manturuk, was in the process of salvaging the materials from the structure for use in other construction projects.  The structure was not serviced by heat or electricity at the time of the fire.  Investigators are pursuing the possibility that the fire was the result of direct human involvement.  The intent of that involvement is unknown and under investigation.  There were no reported injuries associated with this fire event.  The structure is a complete loss and valued at approximately $100,000.00.

 

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

 

 

 

 

Det. Sergeant Matthew Hill

VT State Police

Fire and Explosions Investigations Unit

Cell – (802)585-6412

Office – (802)878-7111

Email – matthew.hill@Vermont.gov

 

IAAI – FIT

NAFI - CFEI

 

