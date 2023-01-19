Home Shopping Channel’s Commitment to Charity is Sure to Bring a Smile to Faces of Hungry Children
Shop LC reaffirms their commitment to providing meals through charitable giving program despite announcement from Amazon
When your mission is to provide one million meals per day to kids in need by 2031, you can’t blame the need to cut costs for ending charitable giving.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a move that’s sure to bring a smile to the faces of hungry children, Shop LC reaffirms its commitment to providing meals to kids in need through their giving program, Your Purchase Feeds.
— Vineet Ganeriwala
“As a vertically integrated retailer, our business model provides more room for purpose driven projects,” says Shop LC President Vineet Ganeriwala. “When your mission is to provide one million meals per day to kids in need by 2031, you can’t blame the need to cut costs for ending charitable giving.”
As a vertically integrated retailer, about 65% of products sold by Shop LC are manufactured by its parent company, Vaibhav Global Limited (VGL). For every item sold, the Austin-based home shopping channel and ecommerce site provides a meal to a child in need through Your Purchase Feeds, the channel’s giving program.
“For the last five years, this giving program as been at the forefront of operations,” says Director of CSR, Michelle Long. “When we relaunched the program, our corporate mission changed with the program to put the focus on helping kids in need.”
The Shop LC Mission is “To deliver one million meals per day to children in need by fiscal year 2031 through our one fore one meal program, Your Purchase Feeds.” These meals are distributed uniquely by the program partners Akshaya Patra in India, and No Kid Hungry and Backpack Friends located in the United States. Since October 2017, over 41 million meals have been provided.
For more information, visit Your Purchase Feeds.
About Shop LC
Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Shop LC, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Vaibhav Global Ltd. (VGL), a vertically integrated company with global sourcing and manufacturing capabilities. Shop LC is a value-conscious, interactive retailer focused on the fine jewelry, beauty, fashion, home decor and lifestyle product categories. Established in 2007, Shop LC reaches approximately 73 million U.S. households via high-definition programming offered live 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. Additionally, every purchase provides a meal to a hungry child through the Your Purchase Feeds Program. For more information visit www.shoplc.com and download the interactive app on iTunes, Google Play or many other streaming devices or televisions.
Darren Bogus
Shop LC
+1 512-903-3021
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn