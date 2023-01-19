The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Blockmate Ventures, Zinc8 Energy, Fabled Copper, Datametrex AI and iMining Technologies Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2023 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Blockmate Ventures, Zinc8 Energy, Fabled Copper, Datametrex AI and iMining Technologies discussing their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Blockmate Ventures MATE announces OTCQB listing

Common shares of Blockmate Ventures (MATE) will begin trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol MATEF. Blockmate Shares will continue to be listed and traded on the TSXV under the symbol MATE and the German Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 8MH1. Justin Rosenberg, CEO of Blockmate, sat down with Sabrina to discuss the importance of the listing.

Zinc8 Energy ZAIR receives funding to advance the Zinc-Air Stack Technology

Zinc8 Energy Solutions (ZAIR) is receiving up to $500,000 in funding from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program. The funding will support a two-year R&D program to improve sub-component efficiencies in the Zinc-air battery system. CEO Ron MacDonald sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the news.

Fabled FABL scores copper at the Muskwa project

Fabled Copper Corp. (FABL) shared the results of 2022 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper project in B.C. Peter Hawley, President and CEO, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss these results.

Datametrex DM provides year-end corporate update

Datametrex AI Limited (DM) has shared a corporate update outlining the growth initiatives achieved this past year. Highlights include the acquisition of Imagine Health Centres and subsidiary Nexalogy completing the first phase of the $40 million AI government contract. Marshall Gunter, CEO of Datametrex, sat down with Sabrina Cuthbert to highlight the company's achievements in 2022.

iMining IMIN announces LOI to purchase Ontario power plants

iMining (IMIN) has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to purchase Ontario power plants equipped with up to 90 MW. The plants' low-cost capacity includes existing supply agreements with the Ontario Grid. The acquisition is in line with iMining's intention to become an energy-first company. CEO Khurram Shroff sat down with The Market Herald Canada's Sabrina Cuthbert to discuss the acquisition.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

