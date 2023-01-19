Submit Release
WeddingWire Celebrates Top US Wedding Professionals with 2023 Couples' Choice Awards®

15th Annual Couples' Choice Awards® Honor the Top Wedding Vendors Nationwide

WeddingWire—a leading wedding vendor directory—today recognizes top wedding professionals with the announcement of the 2023 WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards®. These accolades represent the top wedding vendors in quality, service, responsiveness and professionalism reviewed by couples on WeddingWire's Vendor Directory in 2022.

The WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards® highlight the industry's leading professionals, who help make wedding planning easy and enjoyable for the millions of couples who use WeddingWire each month. To determine these distinguished wedding professionals, WeddingWire analyzed reviews within its Vendor Directory across more than 20 service categories—from venues and caterers to florists and photographers—to find the most- and highest-rated vendors of the year. To be eligible, recipients must have received at least five reviews between January 1 and December 31, 2022.

"In its 15th year, the WeddingWire Couples' Choice Awards continue to serve as a go-to for couples, helping them find and book their vendor teams on the WeddingWire Vendor Directory. This is an exceptional list of those who go above and beyond," said Bevin Wheeler, Director of Vendor Product Marketing at WeddingWire. "After a record-breaking year of weddings in 2022, we're excited to award those professionals providing exceptional service to couples across the country."

To learn more about the Couples' Choice Awards, visit www.weddingwire.com/couples-choice-awards.

About WeddingWire

WeddingWire, part of The Knot Worldwide Inc., is a trusted global wedding marketplace that helps engaged couples search, compare and book local wedding professionals. Its comprehensive suite of planning tools and services, inspiration and community make it easy for couples to plan their wedding and help them enjoy every part of the journey. Visit WeddingWire online at WeddingWire.com, WeddingWire.ca, and WeddingWire.in and follow on social media: Facebook.com/WeddingWire and @WeddingWire on Instagram, Twitter, and Pinterest.

