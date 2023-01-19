Chertoff Capital Announces the Promotion of Ryan Hoffman to Principal

With extensive investment banking experience and exceptional service to his clients, Ryan Hoffman is named a Principal of Chertoff Capital's investment banking franchise.

Chertoff Capital, the investment banking subsidiary of The Chertoff Group and an industry leading advisor to companies in the national security, information security, and government technology markets, is pleased to announce the promotion of Ryan Hoffman from Managing Director to Principal. This promotion is a recognition of Ryan's outstanding contributions to the firm and his dedication to providing exceptional service to our clients.

A 16-year industry veteran, Ryan has helped lead Chertoff Capital's investment banking franchise since 2012. Over that time, he has successfully executed over 40 transactions, most recently the sales of Valkyrie Enterprises to DC Capital and Asymmetrik to BlueHalo. With a passion for advising closely held companies seeking a sale or recapitalization transaction, Ryan specializes in supporting high-technology companies serving the intelligence, national security, and defense technology markets.

As a Principal, Ryan will focus on accelerating the growth of the Chertoff Capital platform and enrich the capabilities the firm delivers to its investment banking clients. He will also continue to work with clients to provide innovative financial solutions and help them achieve their long-term goals.

Jason Kaufman, President of Chertoff Capital, had this to say about Ryan's promotion: "It has been the privilege of a lifetime to work with Ryan over the last 17 years as he has grown into one of the finest professionals in our industry. On behalf of the entire Chertoff team, we congratulate Ryan and his family on this hard-earned and well-deserved recognition."

About Chertoff Capital

Chertoff Capital is an industry leading investment bank serving high-growth, mission-focused companies in the national security, information security, and government technology markets. As the investment banking subsidiary of The Chertoff Group, Chertoff Capital works closely with senior executives and subject matter experts to provide clients with a highly differentiated advisory offering that brings together transaction experience and unparalleled business strategy insights.

Chertoff Capital professionals have advised on well over 100 transactions over the last 25 years in its sectors of focus. Chertoff Capital's impactful transactions have been instrumental in reshaping the security landscape, driving innovation, delivering new capabilities to government and commercial customers, creating tremendous value for shareholders, and ultimately enabling a more secure world.

About The Chertoff Group

The Chertoff Group is a global advisory services firm focused on security and risk management. The firm applies security expertise, technology insights, and policy intelligence to help clients build resilient organizations, gain competitive advantage, and accelerate growth. Through the firm's Strategic Advisory Services Practice Area, The Chertoff Group offers comprehensive security assessments, risk management strategies, policy and planning frameworks, and ongoing monitoring services to help clients anticipate, prepare for and build capabilities necessary to navigate today's complex threat environment.

