Toronto native Chelsea Muirhead is set to ignite the film industry with her upcoming projects

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto native Chelsea Muirhead is thrilled to be back home after filming her upcoming role in the highly-anticipated HBO series "Warrior" in South Africa. Being back in the city she calls home has allowed her to reconnect with her roots and appreciate the community that has supported her throughout her career.

As a rising star in the film industry, Chelsea is looking forward to supporting other emerging filmmakers during the 2023 festival season. She is particularly excited about the upcoming festivals, including the Tribeca, Toronto, Venice Film, and Cannes Film Festivals.

With her role in "Warrior," Chelsea is excited to be a part of a show pushing the boundaries of television and film. The series is executive produced by Shannon Lee and created by Johnathan Tropper, who has created other shows like Banshee and is a showrunner for additional projects on HBO and Apple.

Set in 19th-century San Francisco, “Warrior” tells the story of a Chinese American warrior who must confront the racism and prejudice of the time. "Society has a certain way of thinking about what is good and bad, and I have noticed that happiness isn't valued enough and emphasis on money and materialism seem to be the main concern." Chelsea believes this show will resonate with audiences worldwide and is honored to be a part of such a powerful and impactful production.

As Chelsea continues to make her mark in the industry, she is grateful for the opportunity to represent Toronto's diverse and talented community on the global stage. She looks forward to supporting and uplifting other emerging filmmakers and actors in the city and is excited about the opportunities and experiences that the 2023 festival season will bring.

About Chelsea Muirhead
Chelsea Muirhead is a Filipino-Scottish actor from Toronto, Canada. After discovering her passion for acting in high school, Chelsea soon attended the Ryerson Theatre School.

At Ryerson, Chelsea trained for four years studying acting for both film and theatre. While in theatre school, Chelsea starred in several plays, such as Regan in Shakespeare's tragedy "King Lear," to more comedic contemporary roles, such as Loretta in George F. Walker's "Featuring Loretta."

Upon graduating, Chelsea had tremendous commercial success on the circuit, including landing her first break-out role as Jill in the horror/ thriller "Spare Parts" directed by Andrew Hunt and her upcoming roll in the HBO series "Warrior."

