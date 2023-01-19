Allergy Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $16.7 Billion by 2031 at a 13.2% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Allergy Diagnostics Market By Test Type, By Product & Service, By Allergen, By End-user: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, 'Allergy Diagnostics Market,' the allergy diagnostics market size was valued at $5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $16.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The global market for allergy diagnostics is expanding dramatically, mostly as a result of rising air pollution that can lead to chronic respiratory illnesses. Additionally, according to the WHO (World Health Organization), 80% of people live in metropolitan areas, making them particularly vulnerable to the effects of poor air quality, especially in low-income nations.

In addition, several studies have shown a connection between air pollution and allergic rhinitis, asthma, and other conditions, which is fueling the expansion of the allergy diagnostics market growth. Likewise, businesses that are just starting in the allergy diagnostic sector are already setting the pace for other market competitors in terms of developing new customer-focused strategies.

For instance, the National Measurement Laboratory (NML) of the UK, introduced the first-ever multi-allergen reference material kit including five common allergens at LGC on February 20, 2020. Egg, milk, walnut, hazelnut, and almond are a few of the typical allergens included in kits. It is also anticipated that market expansion would be fueled by these kinds of activities by industry players.

Due to the high cost of allergy testing equipment, the cost of service is considerable. ELISA analyzers, luminometers, immunoassay analyzers, blot analyzers, and scanners are a few examples of frequently used diagnostic tools. Additionally, the price of an immunoassay analyzer is $10,000, while fully automated analyzers cost around $14,000 each. Such equipment also needs upkeep, lab supervision, operational costs, and other things. In the upcoming years, all of these factors are projected to reduce the market value of allergy diagnostics.

Due to the rapid expansion of the global allergy diagnostics industry, researchers and scientists have accelerated their R&D efforts to create cutting-edge technological gadgets for better allergy diagnostic usage on mobile phones. Additionally, using motion sensors, messaging, cameras, and video calls can aid allergists in communicating with their patients, thanks to the integration of mHealth in allergy diagnostics.

As a result, allergy diagnostic via mobile health tools aids clinicians in determining the severity of allergies through the documenting of symptoms, favorably influencing the market expansion. Leading companies in the allergy diagnostic sector are already using innovative customer-drawing tactics.

Key Market Segments

By Test Type

By Product Service

Consumables

Instruments

Services

By Allergen

Inhaled Allergens

Food Allergens

Drug Allergens

Other Allergens

By End-user

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospital-based Laboratories

Academic Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

South Africa

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

Alerchek Inc.

Danaher Corp

Hitachi chemical Diagnostic Inc.

HOB Biotech Group Co. Ltd.

Hycor Biomedical Inc.

Lincoln Diagnostics Inc.

Omega Diagnostic Llc

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc.

Stallergenes SA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC

Eurofins Scientific

bioMerieux SA

HollisterStier Allergy

Minaris Medical America, Inc.

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc.

Neogen Corporation

Key Findings of the Study

Based on test type, the in vivo sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021, and In vitro sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

Based on product/service, the consumable sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021, as well as it is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

Based on allergen, the inhaled allergens sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021 and the food allergens sub-segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing sub-segment during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the diagnostic laboratories sub-segment emerged as the global leader in 2021, as well as it is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

Based on region, the North America market registered the highest market share in 2021 and the Asia-Pacific market is predicted to show the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

The study provides in-depth analysis of the Allergy Diagnostics Market share across the various regions.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: WORLD ALLERGY DIAGNOSTIC MARKET, BY TEST TYPE

CHAPTER 5: WORLD ALLERGY DIAGNOSTIC MARKET, BY PRODUCT & SERVICE

CHAPTER 6: WORLD ALLERGY DIAGNOSTIC MARKET, BY ALLERGEN

CHAPTER 7: WORLD ALLERGY DIAGNOSTIC MARKET, BY END-USER

CHAPTER 8: WORLD ALLERGY DIAGNOSTIC MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

