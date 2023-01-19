PBEXPO 2023 – Aviation Trade Show Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PartsBase and PBEXPO 2023 – Innovating Aviation are proud to announce Fiona McKay, Oliver Walker-Jones, Ralph Cutié, and Tejpaul Bhatia as keynote speakers at the aviation trade show, held on March 9-10 in Miami, Florida.



Fiona McKay is a global keynote speaker, trainer and executive coach, specializing in courageous leadership and women's advocacy. Sponsored by multiple Fortune 500 companies and creating a network of thousands of Leading Ladies, Fiona is recognized for her expertise and innovation in breaking down barriers and creating high-integrity, equitable environments. With her roots in aerospace, including a long tenure at Rolls-Royce, she helps organizations and individuals to use bravery and boldness to drive the big changes needed to access their A-Game and realize their true potential.

Oliver Walker-Jones leads Communications, Marketing and Brand at Joby - a California-based company pioneering flying taxis. Joby has spent more than a decade developing its revolutionary eVTOL technology in partnership with industry giants including NASA and Toyota and its vision is to drive a revolution in carbon-free air travel.

Ralph Cutié is the Director and Chief Executive Officer of the MiamiDade Aviation Department. He oversees operations at Miami International Airport (MIA) and four general aviation (GA) airports in the Miami area, which together generate $31.9 billion in business revenue and support more than 275,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Tejpaul Bhatia leads revenue generation and future monetization strategy for the commercial development of space as Chief Revenue Officer at Axiom Space. Bhatia has 25 years of startup and strategic leadership experience at some of the world's biggest companies and three investor-backed, high-growth startups.

PBEXPO was created with the goal of bringing together buyers and sellers from across the aviation, aerospace, and defense supply chain to expand the virtual community into a live, interactive tradeshow – showcasing innovations that drive the industry forward.

PBEXPO 2023 is free to attend, and online registration is open. Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are still available for a limited time.

About PartsBase:

PartsBase is the world's most comprehensive network of aviation parts and services. Featuring cutting-edge technologies designed to streamline workflows, the PartsBase database hosts over 15B+ aviation parts with a 99% search success rate. Today, PartsBase is the largest online community of aviation and aerospace businesses and professionals across 200+ countries and territories. Trusted by companies including Gulfstream, Lufthansa, Lockheed Martin, Collins Aerospace, and Delta, you're in good company.

