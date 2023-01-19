New State-of-the-Art Luxury Dental Practice Opens in Princeton, NJ

Dental care has recently taken a step forward with the opening of the new state-of-the-art luxury dental practice in Princeton, NJ. Dent Blanche Dental is a futuristic facility and is one of the most advanced in the whole USA with cutting-edge dental technology. The beautiful building overlooks a secluded, spacious Zen garden and koi fish pond, surrounded by three acres of tall, mature trees that create an oasis-like atmosphere for relaxation.

The luxury dental building specializes in cosmetic dentistry, veneers, smile makeover, and Hollywood smile services, that help patients achieve their dream smile. For those who want to improve or even maintain their existing smiles, this facility offers a variety of services from whitening and bleaching treatments, to more complex procedures, for example, orthodontic treatment. Additionally, they offer clear aligners, which are aesthetically pleasing alternatives to metal braces. Many of these procedures can be done on the same day for patient convenience.

The building features state-of-the-art facilities, with cutting edge technologies, such as digital x-rays and 3D dental scanners for accurate imaging, laser teeth whitening systems for quick but effective teeth whitening solutions, as well as, CEREC technology for same day crowns. These cutting edge technologies allow the dentist at this facility, Dr. Radwa Saad, to provide patients with precise diagnosis and treatment plans based on their individual needs. Dr.Saad is a renowned dentist with many years of experience.

In addition to providing comprehensive dental care services using advanced technologies, their team strives to provide a high level of comfort and convenience during visits, by creating a tranquil environment with plush furnishings and décor that exude elegance. Their goal is to make every visit as pleasant and relaxing as possible, while still delivering exceptional results.

The expert staff at the new luxury dental practice in Princeton, NJ go above and beyond when it comes to offering top notch patient care, while also delivering stunning smiles through advanced treatments like cosmetic dentistry, veneers, smile makeover, and Hollywood smile solutions, so that each patient can have an amazing experience from start to finish.

Whether you’re looking for preventive maintenance or more advanced treatments – this premier facility will take your smile to the next level! Learn more here: www.DentBlancheDental.com, IG @RadwaSaad_dmd , FB @Radwa Saad,DMD.Dent Blanche Dental

This is Former Miss Columbia and Current Mrs Cosmos International 2022 attending our soft opening Dec 2022.

