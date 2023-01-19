Phillip and Sophia Latter Help Kingdom-Minded Leaders Write And Launch Bestselling Books In Record Time, So They Can Expand Their Reach And Skyrocket Their Impact

Phillip and Sophia Latter, bestselling authors and founders of Wealth With Purpose Consulting, are on a mission to help Kingdom-advancing Christian Leaders write bestselling books and leave their mark on the world, without the hassle.

Through their Done-For-You Bestselling Author Packages, Phillip and Sophia guide clients every step of the way, from conception to launch. They specialize in helping aspiring authors who desire to release the breakthroughs they've won in partnership with God, in order to help their readers experience the same transformation.

But the team at Wealth With Purpose Consulting doesn't just stop there. They also teach their clients how to rapidly streamline their writing process, so they never have to waste another day stuck with the dreaded “writer’s block” again - shortening the process of writing a book from years, to just days.

From editing and formatting to book cover design, Phillip and Sophia’s team handles every single detail of the self-publishing process and launch strategy for their clients, making achieving “bestselling author status” a breeze.

"Our goal is to help our clients become #1 Amazon Bestsellers in record time - 21 days or less," said Phillip. "We handle all the heavy lifting, so our clients can focus on crafting a powerful message that will make a lasting impact on their readers."

"We believe that everyone has a unique message to share with the world," added Sophia. "Our Done-For-You Bestselling Author Package is designed to help you bring that message God has placed in your heart to life, in a way that resonates with your ideal audience and makes a lasting impact."

Phillip and Sophia's ultimate goal is to help their clients create next-level impact and income through the power of their words. They have a heart for empowering aspiring authors to share their God-birthed message with the world, and experience the fulfilment of making the difference they were always born to.

"Once our clients achieve the milestone of becoming a bestselling author, we don't stop there," said Phillip. "We work further with them to help them leverage their newfound clarity, credibility, and platform as a 'launchpad' to jumpstart or supercharge a highly profitable and scalable online business. Our proprietary “Platforms With Purpose System” is designed to help our clients create a sustainable income stream and make a lasting impact on their ideal audience."

Sophia added, "We believe that achieving bestseller status is just the beginning. Our goal is to help our clients turn their book into a launchpad for greater success, so they can make a powerful difference in their unique spheres of influence."

One of their satisfied clients is Seth Dahl, who has served as Lead Children’s Pastor at Bethel Church (Redding), and is the creator and visionary behind “The Designing God’s Dream Home Academy”.

Seth helps parents experience the joys of greater cooperation from their children, through an intensive 60-day program that seeks to assist them in rebuilding the spiritual foundation of their home, and had this to say about his experience:

"Working with Philip and Sophia has been a game changer for me.

In three weeks we wrote an Amazon Bestselling book, and then launched a Masterclass Series and an Academy off the back of it - all at once… It was amazing!

Philip and Sophia came along as an answer to prayer, and we executed everything really seamlessly, really beautifully. Now, our finances are completely different: I work less. I'm more focused on the people that I'm serving, I'm reaching far more people - and my wife and I have made more money in the last month than we did in months and months previous, from trying to do it “the old way”.

I’ve felt so supported, and so taken care of in the whole entire process. And it was really successful… I can't brag about them more than I could!

I love these guys. They're so good to work with. You'll be blessed to work with them for sure."

Phillip and Sophia are dedicated to guiding Kingdom Visionaries and Leaders to easily turn their writing aspirations into bestselling realities, and leverage that success to amplify their impact on the world.

They believe that each individual is destined to leave a lasting legacy of lives transformed and dreams fulfilled, and are committed to helping their clients achieve that goal.

