- Docket Number:
- FDA-2022-D-2395
- Issued by:
-
Guidance Issuing Office
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
FDA is issuing this guidance to support sponsors in their development of drugs1 for mpox. This guidance provides nonclinical, virology, and clinical considerations for mpox drug development programs, with a focus on recommendations to support initiation of clinical trials.
docket number: FDA-2022-D-2395.