Regulatory Education for Industry (REdI): Generic Drugs Forum April 15 & 16, 2020 - 04/15/2020
Director
Office of Generic Drugs (OGD)
Director
Office of Pharmaceutical Quality (OPQ)
Regulatory Counsel
Office of Generic Drug Policy (OGDP) | OGD
Myong-Jin Kim
Deputy Director
Division of Quantitative Methods and Modeling (DQMM)
Office of Research and Standards (ORS)
OGD
Director
Division of Labeling Review (DLR)
Office of Regulatory Operations (ORO)
OGD
Katherine Won
CDR | USPHS
Deputy Director
DLR | ORO | OGD
Competitive Generic Therapies (CGT)
Post-Approval Notice Requirements
Regulatory Counsel
OGDP | OGD
Rinku Patel
LCDR | USPHS
Acting Team Leader
Patent and Exclusivity Team
Division of Legal and Regulatory Support (DLRS)
OGDP | OGD
Andrew Coogan
LCDR, USPHS
Regulatory Review Officer
DLRS |OGDP |OGD
and Study Data
Electronic Submissions Update
Study Data Technical Rejection Criteria
Heather Crandall Cloud Collaboration Capability Team DDMSS | OBI | OSP
Director
ORO | OGD
Dara Nardini
Sarah Nguyen
Warren Simmons
Parth Soni
Dustin Derosales
Medical Officer
CSSS | OGD
Edward Kim
Epidemiologist
CSSS | OGD
Debbie Catterson
Lead Clinical Safety Coordinator
CSSS | OGD
Deputy Director
Clinical and Regulatory Affairs | OGD
Amanda Roache
Operations Research Analyst
Office of the Center Director (OCD) | CDER
Lei Zhang
Deputy Director
ORS | OGD
Mark Abdoo
Associate Commissioner
Global Policy & Strategy
Raphael Brykman
Consumer Safety Officer
ICH Q12 as it Applies to Generic Drugs
Fostering Innovation through Collaboration
Director of Policy
Office of Policy for Pharmaceutical Quality (OPPQ)
OPQ
Thomas O’Connor
Chemist
Division of Product Quality Research (DPQR)
Office of Testing and Research (OTR)
OPQ
Common Drug Product Quality Issues and How to Mitigate
or Avoid Them
Common CMC Issues for Manufacturing Process and Facility Reviews
Pei-I Chu Branch Chief Division of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Office of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Assessment (OPMA) OPQ
Emerging Topics and Trends in Recent Inspections and How They Can Affect Application Approval
Facility Submission Expectations in View of the 356H Form
Consumer Safety Officer
Office of Pharmaceutical Surveillance (OPS
OPQ
Rose Xu
Quality Assessment Lead (Acting)
Division of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing IV
OPMA | OPQ
Combination Product Assessment for ANDAs
Regulatory Update on Generic Combination Products
Steven Hertz Consumer Safety Officer Division of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing IV OPMA | OPQ
Applying GMPs to the Quality Assessment of the Applications
Compliance Trends and Guidance while Engaging Manufacturers
Chemist
Product Quality Assessor
Division of Pharmaceutical Manufacturing III
OPMA | OPQ
Tara Gooen Bizjak
Regulatory Officer
CDR | USPHS
Office of Manufacturing Quality (OMQ)
Office of Compliance (OC)