European Council President Charles Michel on his way to Kyiv

European Council President Charles Michel is on his way to Kyiv, he said on Twitter this morning, announcing that he would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, and members of the Parliament.

“Ukrainians are fighting for their land, for the future of their children. But they are also fighting for our common European values of peace and prosperity,” Michel wrote on Twitter. “They need and deserve our support”.

In a short video from the train attached to the tweet, Michel also said that he would discuss with President Zelenskyy and his team what “concrete measures we can develop in order to make sure that they are stronger and more powerful”.

European Council President Charles Michel on his way to Kyiv

