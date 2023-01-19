Humanitarian aid: EU increases funding to €1.7 billion for 2023

The European Union has adopted its initial annual humanitarian budget of €1.7 billion for 2023.

EU humanitarian aid helps those affected by natural disasters and military conflicts, including forcibly displaced or trapped populations as well as host communities. Assistance is mainly provided through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

A total of €207.8 million from this budget will be directed to Southeast Europe and the European Neighbourhood, addressing mostly the consequences of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine, as well as funding projects for ongoing needs in the Caucasus.

Another €141.5 million will be used to answer sudden onset emergencies in 2023, €122 million are reserved for unforeseen humanitarian crises that can arise throughout the year, and €108.2 million will be committed to horizontal activities, innovative projects and policy initiatives.

“Humanitarian needs are rising steeply. Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has made a bad situation dramatically worse. Today, the number of people in need of life-saving assistance worldwide is higher than the population of the US,” said Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič. “The European Commission’s funding for 2023 will continue to make sure that humanitarian assistance is available for the most vulnerable, no matter who and where they are.”

Lenarčič also called for a shared responsibility for the entire global community, mentioning that currently only 10 largest donors provide for more than 80% of all humanitarian funding.

