Armenia: another kindergarten renovated with EIB Global support opens in Yerevan

A kindergarten in the Armenian capital Yerevan has been renovated as part of an EU-funded construction project to create some 50 learning facilities that are warmer, earthquake-resistant and energy-efficient. Kindergarten № 47 was reopened on 18 January. The €15 million Yerevan energy efficiency project is supported by EIB Global (the arm of the European Investment Bank focused on operations outside the European Union), the Eastern Europe Energy Efficiency and Environmental Partnership (E5P) Fund and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) via UNDP, and Yerevan municipality.

The renovation works included a complete seismic upgrade, structural reinforcement, integration of solar photovoltaic and water heating systems and improvements for energy efficiency. The kindergarten was also adapted for people with limited mobility to make it more accessible to children and staff with disabilities and to improve social inclusion.

First Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Levon Hovhannisyan said that “the project will also result in much lower operating costs, which we can redeploy to make other improvements in the provision of public services. We continue to pour all our efforts and dedication into furthering new energy-efficient projects for Yerevan.”

Find out more

Press release