European Parliament calls for firmer response to Russian threats to European security

The EU and its member states need to increase their military, political and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and strengthen their defence in countering Russian threats to European security, members of the European Parliament (MEPs) say in their annual Common Foreign and Security Policy report. 

The document was adopted on 18 January by 407 votes in favour, 92 against and 142 abstentions.

MEPs call for the immediate deployment of modern weapons and a next-generation air defence system, urging German Chancellor Scholz to deliver Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine without further delay. They stress that Ukraine is defending its territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and urgently needs military aid and heavy weaponry to win the war.

MEPs also say that the EU’s response to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine is being closely watched by autocracies around the world and will greatly influence how they behave on the international stage.

