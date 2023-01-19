Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,456 in the last 365 days.

Resilient Syunik Team Europe Initiative launched in Armenia

On 18 January, the Resilient Syunik Team Europe Initiative was launched in Yerevan.

This is a joint undertaking of the European Union, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Member States Austria, France, Germany, Poland and Sweden, with Switzerland as an external partner. 

The activity aims to improve the business environment for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the region, enhance private sector competitiveness, improve access to high quality people-centric public services, and boost green regional development.

The initiative has an approximate five-year budget of initially €51 million. It is a flexible mechanism, which can be further expanded and is open for EU Member States to join with new initiatives to promote the development of the Syunik region.

Under Resilient Syunik Team Europe Initiative, EIB Global and the European Union will provide financing and support to construct two rural educational and training centres in Southern Armenia. This investment in the Syunik province is planned to include free after-school educational opportunities and access to missing services for up to 6,000 children and young adults (6 to 18 years of age) from 50 rural communities.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Resilient Syunik Team Europe Initiative launched in Armenia

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.