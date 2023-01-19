EU alarmed about humanitarian consequences of the blockade in Nagorno-Karabakh

The situation in the Lachin corridor, a mountain road that links Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, is not sustainable and creates tensions that run contrary to much-needed confidence-building efforts, Commissioner for Transport, Adina Vălean told the European Parliament on behalf of EU High Representative Josep Borrell on 18 January.

In a statement issued on 13 December, the European Union called on the Azerbaijani authorities to ensure freedom and security of movement along the corridor, in line with commitments deriving from the trilateral statement of 9 November 2020.

“Restrictions to such freedom of movement are causing significant distress among the local population. The European Union is increasingly alarmed about the negative humanitarian impact resulting from the lack of food, medicine and other essential goods and medical services, in addition to regular disruptions to energy supplies and telecommunications,” the Commissioner told Parliament.

She added that the European Union’s humanitarian funding for 2022 amounts to €3.6 million that has been entirely given to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), being the only partner on the ground able to access Nagorno-Karabakh. The programme focuses on economic security and actions against weapon contamination.

