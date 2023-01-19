Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,519 in the last 365 days.

Moldova: business community on both banks of Nistru River sum up results of joint partnership

The institutional development of business support organisations and business associations, capacity building of private companies in times of crisis, and the main results of cross-river business partnerships were the topics of the ‘Cross-river synergies for resilient business environment ‘ Forum, held in Moldova on 18 January.

The forum was organised with the support of the EU Confidence Building Measures Programme and the Trade Facilitation across the River project. Both initiatives are implemented by UNDP Moldova. More than 70 representatives of business support organisations and sector associations from both banks of the river attended the event.

Since 2019, with the financial support of the European Union, the United Kingdom and Sweden, UNDP Moldova has supported 24 initiatives for business support organisations to the value of around €800,000, which were jointly implemented by the associations on both banks of the Nistru River. They contributed to knowledge transfer, financial sustainability and diversification of advisory and mentoring services to better support small and medium-sized enterprises.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Moldova: business community on both banks of Nistru River sum up results of joint partnership

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.