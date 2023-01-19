Moldova: business community on both banks of Nistru River sum up results of joint partnership

The institutional development of business support organisations and business associations, capacity building of private companies in times of crisis, and the main results of cross-river business partnerships were the topics of the ‘Cross-river synergies for resilient business environment ‘ Forum, held in Moldova on 18 January.

The forum was organised with the support of the EU Confidence Building Measures Programme and the Trade Facilitation across the River project. Both initiatives are implemented by UNDP Moldova. More than 70 representatives of business support organisations and sector associations from both banks of the river attended the event.

Since 2019, with the financial support of the European Union, the United Kingdom and Sweden, UNDP Moldova has supported 24 initiatives for business support organisations to the value of around €800,000, which were jointly implemented by the associations on both banks of the Nistru River. They contributed to knowledge transfer, financial sustainability and diversification of advisory and mentoring services to better support small and medium-sized enterprises.

