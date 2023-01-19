Submit Release
EBRD launches IT Hubs in Azerbaijan and Georgia

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has launched IT Hubs in Azerbaijan and Georgia that will support the training of 280 students for their future employment with international ICT companies.

The programme will boost regional development, support youth, and in the case of Georgia, internally displaced persons and refugees from Ukraine.

For Azerbaijan, this is the first project to be funded through a bilateral donor agreement between the Bank and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The EBRD is implementing this project in partnership with Georgia’s Innovation and Technology Agency  and the Centre for Coordination and Analysis of the Fourth Industrial Revolution  Azerbaijan.

