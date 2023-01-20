Yellowstone Capital Advisors Announces New Client and Expansion of the Team
Yellowstone Capital Advisors (YCAP) is a specialized investment banking service for the Customer Experience and Business Process Outsourcing industries.JACKSON, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellowstone Capital Advisors (YCAP) was created by Managing Director, Trevor Allen with a mission to create a specialized investment banking service for the Customer Experience, Business Process Outsourcing, and Logistics & Fulfillment industries. The firm is a team of operations specialists that have developed expertise from within these industries. They provide an investment banking service from experienced industry insiders, not just a third-party company making a transaction.
Yellowstone Capital Advisors engaged by $100M BPO Company
Yellowstone Capital Advisors, a speciality M&A advisory firm, whose Managing Director is fully licensed by FINRA and the SEC, was engaged by a $100M BPO company as a sell-side client. Using their 20 years of industry knowledge, Yellowstone Capital Advisors has created multiple unique opportunities to provide the best outcome for their client.
Made key hires to grow the team
Yellowstone Capital Advisors has added three new members to the team. An Investment Banking Associate, Investment Banking Analyst and a BPO Pricing Specialist. The new members on the team all have operational experience in the BPO industry or entrepreneurial experience in addition to their finance oriented skill sets.
To complement the sell-side team, the firm has also started a buy-side specialty team under the name Growth Acquired. Growth Acquired helps established companies develop effective M&A strategy including off-market deals from our proprietary database and facilitates the completion of transactions. The proprietary database currently contains over 350 mid sized companies within the BPO and CX industry and is constantly growing.
