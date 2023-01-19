EU and UNDP start Master Training Programme to develop social entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan

The European Union and UNDP have started a two-week intensive ToT (training of trainers) programme to foster the development of social entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan.

The programme is organised as part of an EU-funded project on civil society organisations and aims to prepare seven national experts as future trainers. Later, they will be passing the gained knowledge and skills to 40 civil society organisations, social entrepreneurs and youth groups interested in shifting their operations towards the social enterprise model. This will be followed by ideation and acceleration programmes where organisations will generate social business ideas and turn them into real business while benefiting from financial support provided by the project.

The programme consists of nine modules and helps the participants easily navigate among various social business definitions and terms, assess needs and capacity of social entrepreneurs, mentor social entrepreneurs, and understand the ecosystem. The programme also provides effective tools for idea generation, business design and planning, sales and marketing, impact communication and pitching of business ideas.

The Master Training Programme is the first step of the multi-stage process towards the creation of a Social Enterprise Platform in Azerbaijan.

Find out more

Press release