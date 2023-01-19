President of Treplus Communities to Speak at IBS 2023

55+ Central To Promote Active Adult Living

/EIN News/ -- Columbus, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2023 International Builder’s Show (IBS) is the premier event for residential construction professionals to network, learn and discover home builder trends and best practices. Geoffrey William Arthur, President and Co-Founder of Treplus Communities, a Columbus, Ohio based developer and property management company will be a co-presenter along with Bryon Cohron, Vice President of Market Analysis and Business Development at ProMatura Group, LLC as part of the 55+ Housing Central education events at this year’s conference.

Arthur and Cohron will present “The Opportunity in 55+ Built-for-Rent” on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 starting at 9:45 a.m. Higher occupancy rates and rents, lower turnover and a socially engaging resident experience have generated greater interest in the build-for-rent segment of housing for developers. These industry experts will share the latest research trends among this growing consumer base and a case study to showcase the approach of a 55+ developer.

55+ Housing Central is hosted by the NAHB 55+ Housing Council that serves the special needs of NAHB members involved in all aspects of 55+ housing, including design, development, finance, ownership, management, and sales and marketing.

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) manages and organizes the Builders' Show. NAHB represents 140,000+ members and is the voice for housing policies to make housing a priority.

To explore education and events at the 55+ Housing Market at 55+ Housing Central at IBS, please click here. For more information on Treplus Communities, visit us online at TreplusCommunities.com.

About Treplus Communities

Treplus Communities is a premier, multi-family development company based in Columbus, Ohio focused on meeting the needs of active adults age 55+. Our beautiful communities offer single-story, condo-quality luxury apartments with attached garages and private entrances that incorporate Universal Design principles and feature designer finishes. We offer amenity-rich, maintenance-free communities that provide accessibility and a carefree lifestyle with great opportunities for social engagement.

