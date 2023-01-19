Intmax Named One of Switzerland Crypto Valley's TOP 50 Blockchain Projects for 2022

CV VC and Bank Frick Included as One of the TOP 50 in the CV VC Top 50 Report, a report analyzing the best performing blockchain projects in the Crypto Valley

/EIN News/ -- LUZERN, Switzerland, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryodan Systems AG is pleased to announce that its zkRollup project "Intmax" has been selected as one of the Top 50 out of 1135 companies in the Swiss Crypto Valley. The project was included in the CV VC Top 50 Report, a report published by CV VC and Bank Frick that analyzes the best performing blockchain projects in the Crypto Valley.

Intmax Project: https://intmax.io

"CV VC Top 50 Report"

The CV VC Top 50 Report, in collaboration with Bank Frick, is a periodical report that analyzes the top 50 best-performing blockchain projects in Crypto Valley, based on market valuation, funding, and the number of employees. Furthermore, the report highlights Crypto Valley's diverse blockchain and cryptocurrency ecosystem, which consists of universities, banks, VCs, Technology Solution Providers, Law firms, and more.

DOWNLOAD REPORT: https://www.cvvc.com/insights#top50

About Intmax

Intmax is expected to be the world's first Ethereum Layer 2 to achieve both scalability and privacy, and many people from the national and international Ethereum community are participating in the development project and ecosystem. The algorithm has been devised by the project's head and cofounder in 2021 and continues to work towards the goal of protecting the property rights and privacy of Internet users around the world with Ethereum.

Intmax: https://intmax.io

Intmax roadmap

Q2 2023: Alpha version on the Ethereum mainnet.

Q4 2023: Launching Intmax mainnet. Any validators/miners can participate in the network.

Comment from Leona Hioki, the CEO of Ryodan Systems

In Switzerland, where crypto projects gather from all over the world, Intmax is ranked in the top 50 out of 1135 companies. This is a great achievement for the Intmax community. Extraordinary passions for building and using new social infrastructures based on Ethereum cryptography, is what led to this high rating in the joint CV VC and Bank Frick survey. We are confident that people will remember that their first participation in Intmax testnet or seeing this ranking around 2023 was just the beginning of the significant movement.

About Ryodan Systems

Ryodan Systems AG is a Switzerland-based company that develops a zkRollup* called Intmax. It facilitates rollups in a completely new way, different from traditional rollups, and has also obtained a grant from the Ethereum Foundation in 2022, and CV VC and Bank Frick have been selected as Crypto Valley's best performing blockchain projects TOP 50.

*zkRollup is the most popular Ethereum scaling solution that leverages zero-knowledge proofs.

Ryodan Systems AG https://ryodan.systems

Intmax https://intmax.io

Intmax Twitter https://twitter.com/intmaxIO

Intmax Github https://github.com/InternetMaximalism

Contact Information:

Mai Fujimoto

Co-Founder

mai.fujimoto@intmax.io

(+81)8043900553



Related Images











Image 1: Intmax





Intmax Named CV VC Top 50 Report 2022









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment