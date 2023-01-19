Ilham Aliyev met with Founder and Chairman of Adani Group in Davos

In Davos, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with the Founder and Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani.

During the discussion, the parties noted that Azerbaijan is the initiator of the East-West and North-South transport corridors, as well as one of the major transport-logistics hubs, and explored potential avenues of cooperation in this respect.

The parties also acknowledged the significance of the Middle Corridor via Azerbaijan within the context of the East-West transportation corridor.

According to Gautam Adani, the firm has vast experience in the fields of port management, transport, and transportation in India and other regions of the world and has made direct investments in these fields in a number of nations.

During the conversation, the parties discussed Azerbaijan's attractiveness for foreign direct investments, the development of the country's economy, and the prospects for cooperation with the Adani Group in petrochemical, mining, and metallurgical industries, as well as other areas of mutual interest.

The parties agreed to conduct reciprocal visits of delegations and to hold comprehensive discussions on future collaboration.