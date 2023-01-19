Submit Release
Ilham Aliyev has met with Prime Minister of Montenegro Dritan Abazović in Davos

AZERBAIJAN, January 19 - 19 January 2023, 17:20

In Davos, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Dritan Abazović, Prime Minister of Montenegro.

During the meeting, both parties acknowledged that Azerbaijan and Montenegro enjoy cordial ties. They discussed collaboration topics between the two nations in the tourism, investment, and energy sectors.

The head of state emphasized the situation in the South Caucasus region, stating that Armenia conducts misleading information-based propaganda against Azerbaijan in a number of international institutions. President Ilham Aliyev informed the Prime Minister of Montenegro of the situation on the Lachin-Khankandi road on Azerbaijani territory.

Dritan Abazović noted that Montenegro has always regarded Azerbaijan as a friendly nation. The Prime Minister stated that Montenegro is interested in expanding collaboration in all sectors with Azerbaijan.

