Ilham Aliyev met with First Vice President of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development in Davos

In Davos, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Jürgen Rigterink, the First Vice President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

They lauded the effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and highlighted the Bank's involvement in significant national projects.

The parties acknowledged the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's support of the implementation of the Southern Gas Corridor.

During the conversation, they discussed future goals, such as cooperation in the domains of transportation, logistics, information technology, and renewable energy.