Man fatally stabbed near Dupont Circle, D.C. police say

A man found stabbed a block from Dupont Circle on Wednesday night died of his injuries, according to D.C. police.

The incident occurred about 9:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of P Street NW, at Hopkins Street, an area filled with shops in one of the city’s busiest neighborhoods.

Police released few details and withheld the identify of the victim until they could reach relatives. No arrest had been made as of early Thursday afternoon. Police said the man had suffered at least one puncture wound.