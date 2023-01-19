Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,503 in the last 365 days.

Man fatally stabbed near Dupont Circle, D.C. police say

A man found stabbed a block from Dupont Circle on Wednesday night died of his injuries, according to D.C. police.

The incident occurred about 9:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of P Street NW, at Hopkins Street, an area filled with shops in one of the city’s busiest neighborhoods.

Police released few details and withheld the identify of the victim until they could reach relatives. No arrest had been made as of early Thursday afternoon. Police said the man had suffered at least one puncture wound.

You just read:

Man fatally stabbed near Dupont Circle, D.C. police say

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.