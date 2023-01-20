Classically inspired SHMUP, Hyper Sentinel to receive a North American physical release for Nintendo Switch

Available in Standard and Elite Editions Elite editions are a community designed modern "SPECIAL EDITION" without the expensive price VGNYsoft is also releasing the Hyper Sentinel soundtrack also available on cassette tape!

Continuing the legacy of an 80s title. Brought to modern life through a successful Kickstarter, it now continues on its journey by receiving a physical release.

This isn’t just a game, it’s a passion project.” — Rob Hewson

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A face-melting love letter to arcade classics

Hyper Sentinel is a Pixel-pumping, Neo-Retro arcade shoot 'em up featuring awesome power-ups, epic boss battles and spectacular effects at a blistering 60fps. Blast through hordes of Alienoids in Arcade Mode, tackle endless waves of invaders in Survival Mode and battle epic level guardians in Boss Run mode.

More than just a game…

When Huey Games contacted us to produce the physical edition of Hyper Sentinel for the Switch, we ended up learning how much this game meant to the development team. Hyper Sentinel is an homage to the classic shmup arcade titles with one of the main inspirations being “Uridium,” a Commodore 64 game that came out 1986. What makes that significant to this particular game is Huey Games’ CEO, Rob Hewson’s father, Andrew Hewson, CEO of the former Hewson Consultants, helped in the creation of Uridium back in the day. Andrew Hewson, being a pioneer in the gaming industry, ended up helping out with the creation of Hyper Sentinel. This isn’t just a game, it’s a passion project.

FEATURES:

Awesome power-ups

Devastating weapon upgrades

Online leaderboards and 3 difficulty modes

60 challenging medals to complete

12 electrifying levels

multi-stage boss encounters

nostalgia Spectrum, C64 and CRT video filters

ESRB RATED - North American Production

VGNYsoft Release also Includes:

Exclusive Hyper Sentinel Flier

Exclusive Hyper Sentinel Sticker

PRODUCT INFORMATION:

Platform: Nintendo Switch

Title: Hyper Sentinel

Genre: SHMUP

Release date: Q2 2023

Region: North America (REGION FREE)

Production Size: 3500 (Elite Edition)

Individually Numbered: Yes

UPC:

ESRB Rating: E

Languages: English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish

Developer: Huey Games

Publisher: VGNYsoft

Product Page: https://www.vgnysoft.com/lp-hypersentinelphysical

YouTube Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MIYYI8JQYEM

Media Kit: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1xKDss1GrR4dg9bu8JmntcVsHzX7liLiK/view?usp=share_link

Open Wholesale Account: https://www.vgnysoft.com/wholesale

Social Information

Developer: Huey Games, https://www.hueygames.com/

TWITTER: @Huey_Games

FACEBOOK: @hueygames

Publisher: VGNYsoft

TWITTER: @VGNYsoft

FACEBOOK: @VGNYsoft

INSTAGRAM: @VGNYsoftGames

WEBSITE: www.VGNYsoft.com,

PRESS SITE:https://www.vgnysoft.com/press

HASHTAGS: #HyperSentinel #Shmup #PixelPumping #NeoRetro #Uridium

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

For additional information please contact:

Daniel Mastin - VGNYsoft PR

press@vgnysoft.com

Giulio Graziani - Distribution & Wholesale

wholesale@vgnysoft.com

About VGNYsoft

VGNYsoft is an independent video game publisher/distributor based out of New York City. Specializing in unique and interesting titles that they can make physical copies for fans and collectors alike, they strive for excellence in all aspects of their products and look forward to expanding their collection with new titles frequently. Recent titles include Stellar Interface, Earth Atlantis, Yuppie Psycho and upcoming games such as Crisis Wing and Demoniaca: Everlasting Night

Hyper Sentinel (Nintendo Switch) - North American Physical Release Trailer