Classically inspired SHMUP, Hyper Sentinel to receive a North American physical release for Nintendo Switch
Continuing the legacy of an 80s title. Brought to modern life through a successful Kickstarter, it now continues on its journey by receiving a physical release.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A face-melting love letter to arcade classics
Hyper Sentinel is a Pixel-pumping, Neo-Retro arcade shoot 'em up featuring awesome power-ups, epic boss battles and spectacular effects at a blistering 60fps. Blast through hordes of Alienoids in Arcade Mode, tackle endless waves of invaders in Survival Mode and battle epic level guardians in Boss Run mode.
More than just a game…
When Huey Games contacted us to produce the physical edition of Hyper Sentinel for the Switch, we ended up learning how much this game meant to the development team. Hyper Sentinel is an homage to the classic shmup arcade titles with one of the main inspirations being “Uridium,” a Commodore 64 game that came out 1986. What makes that significant to this particular game is Huey Games’ CEO, Rob Hewson’s father, Andrew Hewson, CEO of the former Hewson Consultants, helped in the creation of Uridium back in the day. Andrew Hewson, being a pioneer in the gaming industry, ended up helping out with the creation of Hyper Sentinel. This isn’t just a game, it’s a passion project.
FEATURES:
Awesome power-ups
Devastating weapon upgrades
Online leaderboards and 3 difficulty modes
60 challenging medals to complete
12 electrifying levels
multi-stage boss encounters
nostalgia Spectrum, C64 and CRT video filters
ESRB RATED - North American Production
VGNYsoft Release also Includes:
Exclusive Hyper Sentinel Flier
Exclusive Hyper Sentinel Sticker
PRODUCT INFORMATION:
Platform: Nintendo Switch
Title: Hyper Sentinel
Genre: SHMUP
Release date: Q2 2023
Region: North America (REGION FREE)
Production Size: 3500 (Elite Edition)
Individually Numbered: Yes
UPC:
ESRB Rating: E
Languages: English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish
Developer: Huey Games
Publisher: VGNYsoft
About VGNYsoft
VGNYsoft is an independent video game publisher/distributor based out of New York City. Specializing in unique and interesting titles that they can make physical copies for fans and collectors alike, they strive for excellence in all aspects of their products and look forward to expanding their collection with new titles frequently. Recent titles include Stellar Interface, Earth Atlantis, Yuppie Psycho and upcoming games such as Crisis Wing and Demoniaca: Everlasting Night
