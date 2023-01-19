Investment Property Opportunity Listed By Shannon Sudderth With The SMS Realty Group

St. Ives RV Resort offers great amenities for people of all ages.

ALVIN, BRAZORIA COUNTY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shannon Sudderth with The SMS Realty Group of ERA LEGACY LIVING recently listed an exceptional property in ALVIN, TX. St. Ives RV Resort calls for investors to secure their sites in it. Unlike other resorts and RV Parks, St. Ives RV Resort offers great amenities for people of all ages.

St. Ives RV Resort is located midway between Houston and Galveston on FM 2917, which connects to State Highway 35 (TX-35) and the future Grand Parkway. It is approximately 20 miles away from the NASA Space Center, 35 miles to Galveston, and 30 miles to downtown Houston and its Medical Center.

It is the only Texas resort to accommodate large RVs with its Twenty foot sliding iron gate doors, large roads, easy access 40’ x 80’ pull-thru, and 40' X 95' back- campsites. It is a 50-acre woodland retreat that comes with Swimming Pool, Lazy River, RC Racetrack, and Miniature Golf.

About St. Ives RV Resort:

St. Ives RV Resort is an attractive site based in Texas that offers many amenities and recreational activities for people. Unlike many other resorts, it is equipped with ample facilities so that guests can enjoy extended stays while being close to nature.

The resort guarantees that there will be plenty of fun activities that can engage guests of all ages.

The general public has the impression that campgrounds and resorts are dangerous places with no space for children to run around and play. However, the St. Ives RV Resort is not one of these locations. It is a fully gated RV campground resort with 191 campsites that provides various amenities for the guests and their families.

On those crazy busy weekends, the check-in process will go off without a hitch, thanks to the spacious lobby. Tenants are greeted as soon as they enter the resort by the main office, which also serves as a central informational hub to ensure they have all of the information they require regarding St. Ives. Tenants like the oversized pad sites, which are 40 by 80 feet and help further with having extra room and privacy from site to site. These pad sites are 40 by 80 feet.

Shannon Sudderth, the real estate agent and spokesperson for St. Ives RV Resort, claims, "There may be an RV park on every corner like a Starbucks–but St Ives is the Starbucks of the RV Resort World." There is a treatment plant installed that can handle up to 300 sites. A dedicated company manages the treatment plant to maintain and monitor the system. Collectively, St. Ives RV Resort is comprised of 48.34 acres of areas. Surprisingly only half of it is developed, which points towards many more opportunities that are expected to come in the future.

Some of the significant amenities at St. Ives RV Resort include: Free Wifi, 137 and 54 Pull Thru, 20/30/50 Amp Service, Shaded Sites, Pond View Sites, Nature Trails, Club House w/ Full Bar, 24-Hour Bathrooms/Showers and Laundry Facilities, 18 Hole Mini Putt Putt Golf Course, Enclosed Lazy River w/ Waterfall, Enclosed Pool/Spa w/ Chairs and Umbrellas, Enclosed Dog Run RC Racetrack and so on.

St. Ives RV Resort encourages investors to contact the Listing Agent for more information and or to schedule a private showing. Please do not call or stop by the office without an appointment.

For more details, visit https://stivesrvresort.com

Follow St. Ives RV Resort on Instagram @StIvesRVResort

For local real estate information, contact Shannon Sudderth.

Phone: 512-934-2412

Email: ssudderth.era@gmail.com and shannonsudderth@gmail.com

https://www.har.com/shannonsudderth

https://members.har.com/mhf/terms/dispBrokerInfo.cfm?sitetype=aws&cid=719322

About Shannon Sudderth:

Shannon Sudderth provides superior service to luxury clients by actively marketing exceptional properties like this in Brazoria, Harris, and Travis Counties.

She has been honored with being a Top Agent in her brokerage for the past several years, and evening getting the “Presidents Cup” award with her current brokerage.

About The SMS Realty Group:

The SMS Realty Group is one of the fastest-growing Teams in the industry. Shannon is accompanied by two amazing buyer specialists that make up The SMS Realty Group. While becoming a Top Agent and starting a Team was part of Shannon’s fast-track plan, so has it been a part of her desire to be a strong helping point in her community. From volunteering in the field with hands-on cleanups at local schools and businesses to charity golf tournaments to being a tutor and or mentor to kids with literacy hinges. Shannon has said, “The SMS Group cares and treats your family, friends, business partners, and referrals like we would treat our own family.”