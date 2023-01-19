Submit Release
Near-Record Numbers of Public-Private Partnerships Propelled Canadian Innovation in 2021, Survey Finds

With three decades of collected metrics, the Survey provides the definitive benchmark for measuring the impact of academic research innovation.

Innovations arising from Canadian universities and research institutions are changing the world for the better.”
— Dr. Stephen J. Susalka, AUTM CEO
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnerships between Canadian research institutions and technology companies continued to grow in 2021, with technology transfer offices executing the highest number of licenses and options since 2016 to spur innovation, according to AUTM’s Annual Licensing Activity Survey, which polls Canadian universities, hospitals and other research institutions.

Every year, universities and research institutions across Canada develop inventions, from artificial intelligence advancements to life-saving treatments. Those innovations are licensed to industry on their journey to the market for the benefit of society.

The 2021 Licensing Survey reported 910 licenses and options, a 16% jump from 2020 and approaching the previous high of 925 set in 2016. The Survey findings also suggest that Canadian research institutions are using their research funding efficiently, averaging 1.22 licenses and options for every $10 million in funding—an 8% improvement over 2020 and, again, the highest average since 2016.

“Innovations arising from Canadian universities and research institutions are changing the world for the better,” said AUTM CEO Stephen J. Susalka. “The impressive number of licenses and options from this 2021 AUTM Licensing Survey – each driving an early-stage invention closer to a new product or service – clearly demonstrates that technology transfer is making a substantial economic and societal impact across Canada.”

The 2021 report is based on data gathered from 37 research institutions, the highest number of Canadian respondents in the Survey’s history. With three decades of collected metrics, the Survey provides the definitive benchmark for measuring the impact of academic research innovation.

The key findings of the 2021 Survey show:

• Total research expenditures topped $7.4 billion (CAD), with federal sources accounting for the largest share of funding at 45.2%.
• A record 125 startups were formed, directly impacting local economies, with more than 91% of the new businesses headquartered in their institution’s home province.
• Licensing income for 2021 also hit a new high of $168 (CAD), up 33% from 2020, That jump was fueled by a 49% increase in income from running royalties.

These achievements are even more notable given that research institutions have faced many of the same COVID-driven logistical and staffing challenges as other industries. The Survey results indicate that the average research institution’s licensing staff in 2021 had shrunk by more than 25% compared with 2020.

About the Survey
To find the complete survey and read additional analysis about this year’s findings, visit the AUTM website. If you’d like to go beyond the data provided in the Survey, consider AUTM’s STATT Database.

About AUTM
AUTM is the nonprofit leader in efforts to educate, promote and inspire professionals to support the development of academic research that changes the world and drives innovation forward. Our community is comprised of more than 3,000 members who work in more than 800 universities, research centers, hospitals, businesses, and government organizations around the globe. To learn more about AUTM, visit www.autm.net.

