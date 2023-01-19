Clyve Rose Releases Highly-Anticipated The King’s Mistress in Time for Valentine’s Day 2023
The King’s Mistress, sequel to the award-winning Always a Princess, has fans excited for the second installment in the regency romance series.
The highly anticipated The King's Mistress by award-winning author Clyve Rose releases in time for Valentine's Day 2023. The novel is the sequel to The BookFest Award-winning Always a Princess.
In The King’s Mistress, readers follow Lady Lydia Clifton as she flees England, disguised as the mistress to the Romany King. She is escaping a forced marriage and the brutality of her father. Will she make it to France and into the care of her oldest brother? Or will fate get in the way when she meets up with the real Romany King?
“Fans can look forward to a twisting tale filled with subterfuge and passion,” says Clyve Rose. “I hope they enjoy reading The King’s Mistress as much as I enjoyed writing it.”
Clyve Rose is a sought-after expert on historical romance writing, and is a speaker on the topic. Her writing is carefully researched and delivers imaginative historical settings along with happily-ever-after endings that keep readers begging for more.
The King’s Mistress officially releases January 24, 2023, which means it will be available in time for Valentine’s Day. It is available from Boroughs Publishing Group. It is available for pre-order from the publisher’s website.
ISBN eBook: 978-1-957295-25-1
Price eBook: $4.99
ISBN Print: 978-1-957295-26-8
About Clyve Rose
Clyve Rose has been writing historical romance fiction for the best part of two decades, and works also in the fantasy and speculative fiction genres. In addition, she writes literary novels under an alternative pen name. One of her novels was longlisted for a 2010 Hachette Award for Fiction while her paranormal short story, The One Below, is a Sexy Scribbles award-winning piece. Her novel Always a Princess is a winner in the Spring 2022 BookFest Awards. Its sequel, The King’s Mistress, is her latest novel. Clyve Rose believes that love is the highest and strongest force in the world, and that it only manifests when we are our best and truest selves. Anything less, and we diminish our divinity. She believes she will continue writing about love in all its various, glorious forms, and that one day her epitaph will read “Just one more read-through”.
Visit Clyve Rose’s website or the Black Château website to discover more.
