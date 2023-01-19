Utility Construction Continues Next Week on Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) Improvement Project in Penndel Borough

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that utility construction will continue next week on a project to enhance safety and improve travel through the Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) and Hulmeville Avenue Intersection in Penndel Borough, Bucks County.





Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.





Under this project, PennDOT’s contractor will widen the existing intersection to add exclusive left-turn lanes; mill, pave and stripe the intersection and its approaches; upgrade existing traffic signal equipment; and install new ADA curb ramps at the Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) intersections at Hulmeville Avenue and Noeland Avenue.





Additional enhancements include replacing the existing sidewalk along the north and south side of Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) approaching the intersection with Hulmeville Avenue; adjusting the curbing to improve truck turning radius; and upgrading drainage inlets and pipes.





Road-Con, Inc. of West Chester, Chester County, is the general contractor on the $2.2 million project, which is financed with 100% federal funds.





MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797









