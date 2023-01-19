Office of the Governor – News Release – Governor Green issues flag order in honor of late State and City lawmaker Ron Menor

HONOLULU, HI – Governor Josh Green, M.D. has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol and at all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, until sunset on Saturday, January 21, 2023. This action is taken to honor the late Ron Menor, veteran State and City legislator, who died unexpectedly Monday after a medical emergency.

“Ron was a dedicated public servant, winning re-election after re-election for many years, showing how much his constituents appreciated his work on their behalf,” said Gov. Green. “Jaime and I send our love and condolences to Patty and her ʻohana and know that the community Ron served for so many years, is also in mourning.”

Details of his celebration of life are pending and will be made available when arrangements have been finalized. “Until then, we pay him our respects for his heart and his dedicated service, with our lowered flags,” Gov. Green said.

The passionate veteran lawmaker was 67 years old.

