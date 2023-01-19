BPM lands on Forbes’ Best Tax and Accounting Firms list for 2023

/EIN News/ -- Outstanding client service offerings and commitment to people

secure Firm’s ranking for the fourth consecutive year

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPM LLP, one of the 40 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, is recognized in Forbes’ 2023 list of America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms. This marks the Firm’s fourth consecutive ranking – a constant since the list began publishing.

Forbes partnered with research company Statista to develop a comprehensive list of the most recommended firms for tax and accounting services nationwide. The data was gathered through peer and client participation in an independent survey. Participants submitted their recommendations according to specializations, services and professional experiences. Approximately 4,400 recommendations were considered in the final analysis.

“To make this list once is a great achievement - and four years in a row is truly remarkable,” said BPM CEO Jim Wallace. “The credit is due to our amazing colleagues, communities and clients, who set us apart. ‘Because People Matter’ is our way of doing business, and we know recognitions like this would not be possible without our commitment to our brand promise.”

Contributing to its various industry and business recognitions, BPM continues to innovate and surpass industry standards in client service excellence. In a recent client satisfaction survey, 98% of clients responded that their relationship with BPM improves their business and contributes to their success. This is a testament to the BPM1™ Service Model, which ensures clients’ access to the Firm’s best and most qualified resources.

“Our BPM1 Service Model is about supporting and empowering our clients through every step of their journey,” said BPM Chairman of the Board Rich Bellucci. “Our team-based approach allows our clients to work with one firm to solve a whole host of organizational challenges. We continuously work to improve the client experience and this ranking validates that effort.”

BPM’s inclusion on this list comes on the heels of the Firm’s recent rebrand, which establishes a new visual identity and reinforces its mission of helping its clients, communities and colleagues be successful in work and life. BPM is recognized nationwide for its top-notch workplace culture, growth in key markets, and presence in the specialty tax and advisory space.

Find the full list of Forbes’ 2023 Best Tax and Accounting Firms in America here.

