Global Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market to Register a CAGR of over 4% during 2022 - 2032, Mentions Fact.MR

U.S. is the dominant country in Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of over US$ 3.4 Bn.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market revenues were estimated at US$ 16.5 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 25.8 Bn.



The key manufacturing process for Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether includes Fluid Liquid Cracker where the Demand growth of Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether through Fluid Liquid Cracker was recorded at 3.5% during 2017 – 2021, while it is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.2% during 2022 –2023.

Report Attributes Details Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market Size (2021A) US$ 14.1 Bn Estimated Market Value (2022E) US$ 14.7 Bn Forecasted Market Value (2032F) US$ 23.1 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 4.6% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 112 Tables No. of Figures 94 Figures

Download a Free Sample Copy of this Report - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=521

Key Takeaways from the Study

Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market was valued at US$ 16.5 Bn in 2021. According to Fact.MR, Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market revenue would increase 1.6X between 2022 and 2032, reaching roughly US$ 25.8 Bn in 2032.

In terms of the manufacturing process, Fluid Liquid Cracker is projected to account for the highest projected CAGR of over 4.3%.

In terms of region, North America accounts for the highest CAGR of 3.9% during 2017-21.

U.S. is the dominant country in Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of over US$ 3.4 Bn.

The increased need for lucrative products like crude oil, olefinic gases, and gasoline products to address expanding energy and fuel needs is one of the major reasons fueling market expansion. It is also anticipated that the market will grow as a result of increased fuel consumption to satisfy rising demand from the industrial and transportation sectors.

Catalysts are used in this chemical process to convert heavy distillates into lighter ones, producing products like gasoline and diesel, among others. It is projected that these factors would encourage the fluid catalytic cracking industry's growth. Increased fuel regulations, improved operational effectiveness, selectivity, and a focus on "green" resources are other reasons that are projected to propel the fluid liquid cracking market's growth pace. In addition, as a result of globalization and the expansion of international economic practices, numerous industries have formed that exploit swiftly depleting resources. As worldwide fuel consumption rises, the market for the use of methyl tertiary butyl ether is expected to grow in order to meet increased demand from the transportation and industrial sectors.

Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Industry Survey by Category

Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market by Product Type : Oxygenate Derivative Grade

Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market by Application : Reformulated Gasoline Solvents Extraction Other Applications

Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market by End-use Industry : Oil & Gas Polymers Chemicals Others

Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market by Region : North America Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market Latin America Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market Europe Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market East Asia Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market South Asia & Oceania Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market MEA Methyl Tertiary-Butyl Ether Market



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions - https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=521

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players in the market include SABIC, Evonik, China National Petroleum Corporation, Huntsman International, Eni S.p.A., Sinopec, LyondellBasell, Shell Chemicals, Emirates National Oil Company, and Qafac.

Some of the recent developments in the Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market are:

In May 2022, BP, Masdar, Abu Dhabi's future energy firm, and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) joined together to create clean hydrogen and technology centers. ADNOC announced the H2Teesside low-carbon hydrogen project with BP had begun the design phase as they announced their new energy alliance Experiences.

In April 2022, LyondellBasell introduced Circulen, a set of products developed to assist brands in enhancing the long-term sustainability of their products. This announcement is the next step in LyondellBasell's ambitious plan to create and market two million metric tonnes of recycled and renewable polymers annually by 2030.

In January 2020, Dragon Oil finished buying BP's Gulf of Suez assets for US$ 500 million.



Key Companies Profiled

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation

Qatar Fuel Additives Company

Petrochemical Corporation of Singapore

Akzo Nobel

BP Plc

S.C Carom S.A.

Evonik Industries AG

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Petronas Chemicals Group Berhad



Explore Our Safe & Secure Payment Options for Quick Buy – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/521

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Trivalent Chromium Finishing Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether Market in terms of Manufacturing Processes (Steam Chemicals, Fluid Liquid Cracker, and Other Manufacturing Processes), across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

Fuel Oxygenates Market: Fuel oxygenates are long chain compounds which are rich in oxygen and can supply or release oxygen for combustion, or burning of fuel. Fuel oxygenates are molecules rich in oxygen like Alcohol and Ether groups which are rich in oxygen and hence can help in easy combustion.

Runway Pavement Grade Asphalt Market: Asphalt is a construction material widely used for paving roads, runways, racing tracks, parking areas, and recreational areas. Aggregates, binder and fillers mixed together produce asphalt for paving applications. Sand, crushed rocks, slags or gravel are the materials used for aggregates.

Food Grade Sealant Market: Food grade sealants are composed of silicone that has a fast curing property. Food grade sealants do not contain any chemical fillers and by-products. The non-toxic nature of a food grade sealant has enabled its usage in food products.

Metalworking Fluids Market: The market for metalworking fluids was estimated to be US$ 10.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% to reach US$ 13.0 billion by 2033. Complex mixture of oils, detergents, surfactants, biocides, and anti-corrosion chemicals used to cool or lubricate metalwork is known as metalworking fluids.

Formic Acid Market: The global formic acid market is set to estimate a valuation of US$ 1.8 billion in 2023 and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% to reach US$ 2.8 billion by the end of 2033. The potential of formic acids to speed up the corrosion rate of different materials, their ability to transmit electricity.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583