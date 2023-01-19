Industrial Protective Clothing Market will surpass USD 34.8 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7% till 2030 : GreyViews

Industrial Protective Clothing Market Size By Product Type (Disposable and Durable), By End-User (Healthcare, Construction, Manufacturing and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the industrial protective clothing market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the industrial protective clothing market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, end-user, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global industrial protective clothing market Universal Robots A/S (Teradyne Inc.), Fanuc Corporation, Kuka AG, ABB Ltd, Stäubli International AG, Denso Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, FENCO Food Machinery, Heat and Control, Inc., Bigtem Makine, Alfa Laval, Finis Industrial Protective Clothing B.V., Bucher Industries, and Krones Group.among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide industrial protective clothing market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

In order to safeguard workers from potential risks, enterprises use personal protective equipment like industrial protective apparel. Some of these problems include chemical spills, equipment failures, unintended fires, biological risks, chemical burns, thermal risks, cross contamination, and other hazards. They are made from a range of materials for particular application locations to offer the optimum protection. Demand for PPE is expected to increase in almost all end-use industries, according to the market. The tight restrictions that the Occupational Safety and Health Administration have imposed on the usage of protective garments are expected to grow the market. The industry will profit from the escalating trend toward multifunctional clothing with exceptional durability, chemical resistance, and unique mechanical qualities. Protective clothing is any clothing that has been deliberately designed, fitted, or treated to offer protection from dangers caused by dangerous working environments or harsh environmental conditions. The human body is quite vulnerable to many external threats, including knives, fire, chemical and biological agents, and firearms, thus protective gear is also very effective at protecting it from these threats. General industrial risks could include bodily chemical exposure, frequent or intense physical strain, and physical dangers like heat or heavy moving parts.

Scope of industrial protective clothing market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product Type, End-User, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Universal Robots A/S (Teradyne Inc.), Fanuc Corporation, Kuka AG, ABB Ltd, Stäubli International AG, Denso Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, FENCO Food Machinery, Heat and Control, Inc., Bigtem Makine, Alfa Laval, Finis Industrial Protective Clothing B.V., Bucher Industries, and Krones Group.among other

Segmentation Analysis

Disposable is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segments include disposable and durable. The disposable segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The rising demand has led to an increase in the use of disposable protective apparel in cleanrooms and chemical facilities. In order to defend against dangerous situations like physical, heat, chemicals, biohazards, and particles, disposable protective apparel is employed more and more. Disposable protective clothing is in great demand due to rising concerns over infection and a rise in the market's use of disposable clothes.

Manufacturing is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment includes healthcare, construction, manufacturing and others. The manufacturing segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to their expanding workforces, emerging nations have been building new factories and plants, which will increase demand for industrial protective apparel over the forecast period. The industry's expanding workforce is also anticipated to increase product demand, lowering overhead expenditures like salaries and employee benefits.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the industrial protective clothing market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Europe region witnessed a major share. Because of Europe's cheap borrowing rates, it is projected that the use of protective equipment in both new construction and rehabilitation projects would rise. Demographic factors including fluctuations in economic activity and income distribution are expected to drive the market.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's Industrial Protective Clothing market size was valued at USD 0.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.50 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Because so many businesses operate facilities for active component or galenic research, Germany has emerged as one of Europe's top marketplaces for protective apparel items.

China

China’s Industrial Protective Clothing market size was valued at USD 0.12 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.33 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2030. The market is anticipated to grow as a result of more research being done on producing thermally sensitive protective clothing. In order to create thermally responsive protective clothing, for instance, researchers from Soochow University in China reported incorporating shape memory alloy springs into a three-layer firefighter turnout suit material in October 2018. When exposed to thermal hazards, the springs actuated to create additional air gaps between the fabric layers.

India

India's Industrial Protective Clothing market size was valued at USD 0.09 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.24 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2030. Over the course of the forecast period, it is anticipated that demand in India for industrial protective apparel with high utility, high durability, and mechanical wear resistance will exceed supply. These elements, together with a rise in the incidence of workplace fatalities, are anticipated to fuel market expansion in this area.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising safety concerns during industrial food processing.

