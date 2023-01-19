Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,425 in the last 365 days.

USDA Seeks Public Comment on Proposal to Strengthen Animal Disease Traceability Regulations

The USDA is proposing to amend animal disease traceability regulations and require electronic identification for interstate movement of certain cattle and bison. APHIS is also proposing to revise and clarify record requirements. These changes would strengthen the Nation’s ability to quickly respond to significant animal disease outbreaks.

Members of the public will be able to submit comments through March 20, 2023 regarding this proposed amendment. Click here to see the stakeholder announcement.

You just read:

USDA Seeks Public Comment on Proposal to Strengthen Animal Disease Traceability Regulations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.