USDA Seeks Public Comment on Proposal to Strengthen Animal Disease Traceability Regulations
The USDA is proposing to amend animal disease traceability regulations and require electronic identification for interstate movement of certain cattle and bison. APHIS is also proposing to revise and clarify record requirements. These changes would strengthen the Nation’s ability to quickly respond to significant animal disease outbreaks.
Members of the public will be able to submit comments through March 20, 2023 regarding this proposed amendment. Click here to see the stakeholder announcement.