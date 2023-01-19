The Hagen Family Foundation donates to a frog conservation project in British Columbia, Canada

BAIE-D'URFÉ, QC, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Hagen Family Foundation announces a donation towards Wildlife Preservation Canada for the conservation efforts to save the Oregon spotted frog (Rana pretiosa), the most endangered frog in Canada. A sum of $10,000 was donated to provide financial relief and support for their recovery plan of this species at risk.

Wildlife Preservation Canada's mission is to save animal species at risk from extinction in Canada by providing direct, hands-on care. They specialize in science-based techniques such as conservation breeding and release, reintroduction, and translocation. Their Conservation Action Plan is based on the urgency of the need and is updated annually.

According to the Wildlife Preservation Canada (WPC) website, the biggest factor driving the decline of the Oregon spotted frog is likely habitat loss caused by development, agricultural land conversion, resource extraction, and hydrological alterations. Other threats include invasive species and pollution. With just a handful of breeding populations left in Canada, this species could easily disappear without hands-on intervention.

Our contact is lead biologist, Andrea Gielens. Andrea manages WPC's captive breeding and release programs for the Oregon spotted frog and the coastal Western painted turtle. Andrea has studied at-risk reptiles and amphibians in Canada and abroad, including a term at the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust in Jersey. Andrea also manages the Taylor's checkerspot butterfly recovery program in BC.

A word from Jesse De Luca – National Product Specialist - Manager: "It is with great pride that we can continue supporting this great organization through financial aid from the Hagen Family. The wellbeing of animals is always a very important focus for our organization, and I think the values of WPC are aligned with our company.''

A word from Andrea Gielens - MSc, RPBio - Wildlife Biologist: Her comment last year "As we work towards building and supporting populations of Oregon Spotted frog in Canada, the contributions of partners such as the Hagen Family Foundation is invaluable in reaching our goals for this species and the biodiversity of wetlands."

About the Hagen Family Foundation

The Hagen Family Foundation was founded in 2005 to foster and promote relief of poverty, the advancement of education and other philanthropic purposes, such as artistic, social and conservation efforts. Through our participation in conservation projects on-site and out in the field, Hagen plays a key role in helping to give many living creatures a future on our planet.

For more information or to donate online to the WPC, please visit:

https://wildlifepreservation.ca/hop-on-board/

https://wildlifepreservation.ca/donate/

