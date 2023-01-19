Mastering the Art of Branding: Tephanie Delaney launches Brand Like a Celebrity, The Masterclass

A free masterclass that will help business, events and personal brands elevate, accelerate, dominate and monetize in their industry

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - January 19, 2023 - Are you ready to take your brand to the next level? Look no further than the Masterclass, Brand Like a Celebrity, led by Celebrity Branding Agent, Tephanie Delaney. This one-of-a-kind opportunity is designed to teach entrepreneurs, creatives, events, business owners, athletes, and any professional the secret strategies and methodologies used to create powerful and successful brands.

Branding is a crucial aspect of any business, as it defines who you are and what you stand for. It’s the foundation of your company’s identity, personality, and values. Your brand should be a consistent message of your core values. From your website, appearances, to your social media profiles, the personality of your brand should always stand out. This is how you build trust and credibility with your audience. In this class, you’ll learn Tephanie’s signature methodologies for elevating and accelerating your brand to new heights and the importance of consistency in branding.

On January 23rd at 6:30 PM CST, attendees will learn from Tephanie herself, who has used these strategies to land celebrity clients and scale her business. She’ll share her knowledge and help attendees achieve the same level of success. Tephanie knows firsthand the struggles of being behind the scenes of others and being everyone’s best kept secret. A single mompreneur, with decades of experience of working in the real estate industry, hosting events, helping other’s succeed, while at times, maintaining a corporate job. She often felt undervalued, unappreciated, and completely unfulfilled. Knowing there had to be more to life, she decided to start utilizing one of her innate qualities. Forever known as an imaginative visionary, she turned this wild imagination into magic. She started a consulting firm and a journey of creating her own happiness. Now Tephanie is on a mission to help others do the same.

“I live by the saying ‘If you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life.” I now live my life by design by helping others design theirs! That’s all Branding is, a unique design,” says Tephanie. “Celebrities are celebrities because someone is the architect of their brand. In most cases, behind the scenes, the architectural masterminds of these brands are average people, like me.”

During the class, attendees will learn how to define and design their company’s values, identity, personality, and aesthetics, as well as how to communicate them effectively to their target market.

Today, we live in a celebrity-driven culture, and a celebrity is simply a highly recognized person, business, or event. In this class, attendees will discover how to set themselves apart from the competition and become highly recognized in their field, just like celebrities. With her strategies, you’ll learn how to Brand Like a Celebrity and scale your business. A strong brand is the PINNACLE of success and truly what sets a company apart. A strong brand keeps you in business. Even when rebranding, your customers or clients will still support you because of your brand’s values. Imagine going from overlooked to overbooked, from on-demand to in-demand, and having an impact on your market.

